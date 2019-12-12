Parents outraged after discovering male LOL Surprise dolls have realistic genitals

The male dolls sport realistic-looking genitals. Picture: Facebook

The male LOL Surprise toys were created to encourage boys to play with dolls.

Parents have been left fuming after discovering that LOL Surprise dolls they bought for their children have realistic-looking genitals.

The toys were made by MGA Entertainment, who created Bratz, to encourage more boys to play with dolls - but some parents have claimed that they will no longer be gifting them to their kids.

Many took to Facebook to slam the products for having a realistic outline of a penis and testicles, whereas the girls just have a hole.

The dolls have been branded 'inappropriate'. Picture: Facebook

One furious mum wrote: "Very inappropriate for a toy that states ages 3+. We won’t be buying anything LOL again."

Another added: "Why the f*** do the male LOL Surprise dolls have male genitals!?!? And detailed af too!?!?"

And a third said: "Considering the majority of your consumers are little girls, I suggest this change IMMEDIATELY. Such a HUGE fail; please keep the genital area FLAT."

However, many parents praised the company for making the dolls realistic, with one writing: Parents are offended by body parts? There’s nothing offensive about this, teach your kids proper terms and that yes, there ARE difference.”

The makers of the dolls have responded to the controversy. Picture: Facebook

Responding to the controversy, Isaac Larian, MGA Entertainment's CEO, told Fabulous Digital: "All of our LOL Surprise boy dolls have been (and will continue to be) anatomically correct.

"We believe in the importance of clarity and authenticity with our products and our consumers, and this approach has been carried through all of our products over the past 40 years.

"In the doll category, anatomically correct dolls have been available for many years."

We currently have a notification on all packaging, and even on our web copy that states the LOL Surprise! boys are anatomically correct."