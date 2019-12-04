Social worker urges parents not to tell their kids expensive Christmas gifts are from Santa

Parents are being warned against telling their kids presents are from Santa. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

A viral post asks parents to stop telling their children that expensive gifts come from Santa.

With Christmas trees going up in households all around the country and mince pies filling the shelves, it can mean only one thing - Santa is coming.

But while mums and dads are already starting their shopping on behalf of the big man, a care worker has warned parents to stop telling their kids expensive gifts are from Father Christmas.

In the viral post - which was originally written a few years ago - Megan Dunn explained some children are left wondering why ‘Santa’ gave them less than their friends.

Shared in an Australian household group on Facebook, Megan said: "I can not stress this enough. Stop telling your Santa age kids that their iPads, and iPhones, and 200 dollar toys are from Santa.

Parents are being warned about giving presents from Santa. Picture: Getty Images

"Cause some families cant afford that. Little kids wonder why they got socks or a coat or hand me down toys from Santa and other kids got an iPad."

She then suggested parents take credit for bigger items, so those who can’t afford to buy anything expensive aren’t left feeling let down.

The resurfaced post continues: "This is the second year I've had a parent cry to me telling me that their kid asked if they weren't good enough or if Santa didn't like them as much. Breaks my heart for the parents and the kids.

"So take the credit for the gift. Santa didn't buy that iPad, Mum did or Dad did. Leave the less expensive gifts from Santa. Be blessed you can afford what others cannot."

The post has caused a debate online, with many parents agreeing with Megan.

One mum replied: "No kid deserves to feel like he is loved less by Santa.”

Another wrote: "I've always done this, Father Christmas fills the stockings with bits and bobs and 'big' presents under the tree from us.”

With a third suggesting: "We always told our kids that mom and dad had to give Santa the money for the gifts but Santa delivers."

However, others disagreed, writing that they shouldn't be told how to bring up their kids.

“What my kids get from Santa is no one's business,” said one person, continuing: “I'm gonna do what I do, and others can do the same. Christmas comes once a year. As a parent, you have a whole year to do whatever you need to do to get your kids something nice. If you choose not to, that's no one else's problem."

While a second said: "Instead of telling others how to do their Christmas, what if we took the novel approach of teaching our kids to be grateful for what they have and not to brag.”