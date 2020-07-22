Are parties allowed in lockdown?

22 July 2020, 15:13

Big parties are not allowed during lockdown
Big parties are not allowed during lockdown. Picture: Getty Images

Are you allowed to throw and birthday party in lockdown? And how many people can come? Find out the government rules.

Earlier this month, lockdown restrictions in the UK were eased, with hairdressers, salons and pubs reopening across the country.

But while it’s now possible to get your nails done and visit your family for a BBQ, there is still some confusion around social distancing rules.

And with thousands of people living their birthdays through coronavirus, many are desperate to celebrate with their friends and family.

So, can you have a lockdown party? And how many people are allowed to come? Here’s what we know…

You can meet six people outside in lockdown
You can meet six people outside in lockdown. Picture: Getty Images

Are parties allowed in lockdown?

The official government website states you should not hold or attend parties of any size 'where it’s difficult to maintain social distancing'.

Read More: Some women have a rare gene which stops them feeling pain during childbirth, study reveals

In England, you can meet in groups of up to six people from different households outside.

You can socialise indoors with members of up to two households, including when going out for dinner or meeting friends at the pub.

This doesn’t have to be the same household each time, however you should still be practising social distancing at all times - which means no hugging your friends just yet.

Regular hand washing and sanitising is also advised when you're out, and you should avoid touching surfaces and using the loo in someone else’s home wherever possible.

If you’re having dinner, you also shouldn’t share plates and utensils and you shouldn’t stay overnight away from your home with members of more than two households.

The government website states: “Try to limit the number of people you see, especially over short periods of time, to keep you and them safe, and save lives.

“The more people with whom you interact, the more chances we give the virus to spread.”

In Scotland, people can meet in extended groups, made up of a maximum of two other households outdoors.

While in Wales where there is no restriction on the number of people who can meet outdoors, providing no more than two households meet at a time.

In Northern Ireland, groups of up to 30 people can meet up outdoors.

Now Read: Brainteaser challenges you to find 30 iconic film titles hidden in this busy scene

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Travel rules apply to everyone, especially during a pandemic

Air bridges and travel corridors: How do you qualify for the travel exemption list in UK?

Travel

Some women have gene which stops them feeling pain during childbirth

Some women have a rare gene which stops them feeling pain during childbirth, study reveals
Can you spot the 30 hidden film titles?

Brainteaser challenges you to find 30 iconic film titles hidden in this busy scene
School uniforms are expensive

Struggling parents can now apply for £150 school uniform grant if they work in a supermarket
Nikki (left) has pretty much perfect brows

Famous makeup artist reveals we’ve been doing our eyebrows the wrong way

Beauty

Trending on Heart

Shaughna and Pete have been growing close on set

Love Island star Shaughna Phillips 'growing close' to Pete Wicks on Celebs Go Virtual Dating
The star is set to become a father soon

Who is Zayn Malik dating, when is his baby due and what's he done after One Direction?

Celebrities

A timeline of One Direction's journey from forming to celebrating 10-year anniversary

One Direction timeline: From the X Factor and Zayn's exit to hiatus and reunion rumours
Hollyoaks is airing a new series

Hollyoaks announces new series celebrating 25th anniversary as main show goes off air
Your need-to-know on 1D star Niall Horan

What is Niall Horan's net worth, how old is he and does he have a girlfriend?
Maisie Smith has hit back at her haters

EastEnders’ Maisie Smith hits back at cruel trolls who labelled her 'ridiculously vain'