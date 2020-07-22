Brainteaser challenges you to find 30 iconic film titles hidden in this busy scene
22 July 2020, 11:14 | Updated: 22 July 2020, 11:16
A tricky new Hollywood-themed brainteaser will test your movie knowledge.
If you’ve had a little more spare time over the last few months, you might have found yourself binge watching your favourite films.
But this new brainteaser is set to challenge even the biggest of movie buffs, as it has hidden 30 classic titles amongst a busy city scene.
Created by Sony Movies, the quiz is full of clues to your favourite films which will be appearing on Sony Movies channels.
The artwork was designed by iIllustrator Berta Vallo and gives visual representations of the iconic titles.
Hidden in the vibrant scene, you might even find the occasional film quote.
So, what can you see instantly? Well, some of the easier titles include Marie Antoinette, whose head is right at the front of the frame.
Read More: Struggling parents can now apply for £150 school uniform grant if they work in a supermarket
Next to her, you can see the likes of Cleopatra, as well as Gandhi, who gave his name to a 1982 film.
Classic chick flick The Devil Wears Prada also makes an appearance, as well as On The Waterfront and Austin Powers.
See how many you can get, but if you’re still struggling to spot all the answers - check out the full list below.
1. Braveheart
2. Die Hard With A Vengeance
3. Face Off
4. Armageddon
5. Taken 2
6. Edge of tomorrow
7. The Devil Wears Prada
8. The Day After Tomorrow
9. The Truman Show
10. Groundhog Day
11. Summer of Sam
12. Dances with Wolves
13. Marie Antoinette
14. Salt
15. Babel
16. The Taking of Pelham One Two Three
17. From Here to Eternity
18. Birdman of Alcatraz
19. The Swimmer
20. Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
21. The African Queen
22. Dr Dolittle
23. The Day of the Jackal
24. Awakenings
25. Cleopatra
26. Gandhi
27. On the Waterfront
28. Shampoo
29. Das Boot
30. Timecop
Now Read: Famous makeup artist reveals we’ve been doing our eyebrows the wrong way