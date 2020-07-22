Brainteaser challenges you to find 30 iconic film titles hidden in this busy scene

Can you spot the 30 hidden film titles? Picture: Sony

By Naomi Bartram

A tricky new Hollywood-themed brainteaser will test your movie knowledge.

If you’ve had a little more spare time over the last few months, you might have found yourself binge watching your favourite films.

But this new brainteaser is set to challenge even the biggest of movie buffs, as it has hidden 30 classic titles amongst a busy city scene.

Created by Sony Movies, the quiz is full of clues to your favourite films which will be appearing on Sony Movies channels.

The artwork was designed by iIllustrator Berta Vallo and gives visual representations of the iconic titles.

Sony Movies has created a brainteaser. Picture: Sony Movies

Hidden in the vibrant scene, you might even find the occasional film quote.

So, what can you see instantly? Well, some of the easier titles include Marie Antoinette, whose head is right at the front of the frame.

Next to her, you can see the likes of Cleopatra, as well as Gandhi, who gave his name to a 1982 film.

Classic chick flick The Devil Wears Prada also makes an appearance, as well as On The Waterfront and Austin Powers.

See how many you can get, but if you’re still struggling to spot all the answers - check out the full list below.

The answers to this movie brainteaser have been revealed. Picture: Sony Movies

1. Braveheart

2. Die Hard With A Vengeance

3. Face Off

4. Armageddon

5. Taken 2

6. Edge of tomorrow

7. The Devil Wears Prada

8. The Day After Tomorrow

9. The Truman Show

10. Groundhog Day

11. Summer of Sam

12. Dances with Wolves

13. Marie Antoinette

14. Salt

15. Babel

16. The Taking of Pelham One Two Three

17. From Here to Eternity

18. Birdman of Alcatraz

19. The Swimmer

20. Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

21. The African Queen

22. Dr Dolittle

23. The Day of the Jackal

24. Awakenings

25. Cleopatra

26. Gandhi

27. On the Waterfront

28. Shampoo

29. Das Boot

30. Timecop

