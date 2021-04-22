A Pink Super Moon will light up the skies next week, here's how to spot it

By Alice Dear

A Pink Super Moon is on the way, and it's set to be a beautiful sight.

Brits are set to be treated to bigger and brighter full moon on Monday, also known this time of year as the Super Pink Moon.

On April 27, the moon will shine brighter and appear bigger due to its proximity to the Earth – which will be 224,000 miles on the day of the full moon.

In some places, the moon may also have a pink tinge.

The name 'Super Pink Moon' comes from the spiritual connection made by Native Americans between the moon and the phlox flower.

The phlox flower, which is a bright pink colour, blooms at this time of year and represents harmony and fertility.

The word 'phlox' in Greek means 'light' and 'flame'.

If you want to spot the Super Pink Moon, you should simply look up at the skies the evenings of April 26 and April 27.

If the skies are clear, the view should be impressive.

The later at night you look up at the skies the brighter and bigger the moon will appear.

The April Super Moon is set to be the most impressive of the year so far, and there's another one coming up next month.

If you miss this month's moon, there will be another Pink Super Moon on May 26.

