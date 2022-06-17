Police warning over sunbathing naked in your own garden

There are things you need to bear in mind before stripping off in your back garden...(stock images). Picture: Getty

By Heart reporter

There are rules to keep in mind if you're planning to strip off to enjoy the hottest day of the year...

The UK is set to see the hottest day of the year so far today, with sweltering highs of 34C forecast in some parts of the country.

Listen and catch-up on Love Island: The Morning After podcast on Global Player

Many Brits will be spending the day in the garden to make the most of the sun away from the crowds of beaches and parks, and some may be planning to strip off to maximise their tan.

Before you do, though, there are certain rules to keep in mind before baring all - even in your own back garden.

The UK is set to see its hottest day of the year so far today (stock image). Picture: Getty

While it isn't illegal to be naked in public in England and Wales, you need to ensure you're not causing "distress or alarm" to others - as this is an offence under Section 66 of Sexual Offences Act 2003.

As reported by the Mirror, this can also impact those planning to get naked in the gardens that neighbours can see into.

The Crown Prosecution Service says: "In the case of naturism a balance needs to be struck between the naturist's right to freedom of expression and the right of the wider public to be protected from harassment, alarm and distress."

The Police have advised you to warn your neighbours if you are planning to strip off where they may be able to see you.

Surrey Police previously shared a post reading: "If you want to wander around your garden naked and you are overlooked by neighbours then you have to be careful - an Englishman's home is not quite his castle and your garden is not exempt from the law.

Many people will be enjoying the sun in their back gardens (stock image). Picture: Getty

"In an ideal world, your relationship with your neighbours would be such that they would not object to you gardening in the buff and they would never dream of calling the police.

"In the real world, however, you would be well advised to take some simple precautions."

They also suggested sunbathing in a part of the garden that's screened from view.