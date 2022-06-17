10 powerful and meaningful Father's Day quotes

Father's Day takes place this Sunday. Picture: Getty

Here are some meaningful quotes about fathers and fatherhood to share with him on the special day.

Father's Day takes place on Friday, June 17, in the UK, and many Brits will be busy planning the perfect celebrations for their dad.

It is a day of honouring fathers and fatherhood, and is celebrated by millions across the world each year.

If you're planning what to write in his card and want to include something extra special, we've compiled a list of powerful and meaningful quotes.

Many people will be celebrating their dads this Father's Day. Picture: Getty

Father's Day quotes

"I've jumped out of helicopters and done some daring stunts and played baseball in a professional stadium, but none of it means anything compared to being somebody's daddy." - Chris Pratt

"The strongest, toughest men all have compassion. They're not heartless and cold. You have to be man enough to have compassion — to care about people and about your children." - Denzel Washington

"No music is so pleasant to my ears as that word: father." - Lydia Maria Child

"My father didn’t do anything unusual. He only did what dads are supposed to do: be there." - Max Lucado

"It's only when you grow up and step back from him — or leave him for your own home — it's only then that you can measure his greatness and fully appreciate it." - Margaret Truman

"My father used to say that it's never too late to do anything you wanted to do. And he said, 'You never know what you can accomplish until you try.'" - Michael Jordan

"A father’s smile has been known to light up a child’s entire day." - Susan Gale

"Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, storytellers, and singers of song." - Pam Brown

"A father carries pictures where his money used to be." - Steve Martin

"My father taught me to work hard, laugh often, and keep my word." - Michelle Obama