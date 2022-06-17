10 powerful and meaningful Father's Day quotes

17 June 2022, 11:44

Father's Day takes place this Sunday
Father's Day takes place this Sunday. Picture: Getty

Here are some meaningful quotes about fathers and fatherhood to share with him on the special day.

Father's Day takes place on Friday, June 17, in the UK, and many Brits will be busy planning the perfect celebrations for their dad.

Listen and catch-up on Love Island: The Morning After podcast on Global Player

It is a day of honouring fathers and fatherhood, and is celebrated by millions across the world each year.

If you're planning what to write in his card and want to include something extra special, we've compiled a list of powerful and meaningful quotes.

Many people will be celebrating their dads this Father's Day
Many people will be celebrating their dads this Father's Day. Picture: Getty

Father's Day quotes

"I've jumped out of helicopters and done some daring stunts and played baseball in a professional stadium, but none of it means anything compared to being somebody's daddy." - Chris Pratt

"The strongest, toughest men all have compassion. They're not heartless and cold. You have to be man enough to have compassion — to care about people and about your children." - Denzel Washington

"No music is so pleasant to my ears as that word: father." - Lydia Maria Child

"My father didn’t do anything unusual. He only did what dads are supposed to do: be there." - Max Lucado

"It's only when you grow up and step back from him — or leave him for your own home — it's only then that you can measure his greatness and fully appreciate it." - Margaret Truman

"My father used to say that it's never too late to do anything you wanted to do. And he said, 'You never know what you can accomplish until you try.'" - Michael Jordan

"A father’s smile has been known to light up a child’s entire day." - Susan Gale

"Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, storytellers, and singers of song." - Pam Brown

"A father carries pictures where his money used to be." - Steve Martin

"My father taught me to work hard, laugh often, and keep my word." - Michelle Obama

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

When are the train strikes starting and when do they end?

Train strike 2022: Start and end times, companies affected and National Rail's temporary timetable

Travel

There are things you need to bear in mind before stripping off in your back garden...(stock images)

Police warning over sunbathing naked in your own garden

Can you breathe through your nose mid-sentence?

Just 1% of people can do this weird thing with their body - are you in the minority?
A landlord cannot immediately deny a request to have a pet in a rented property

Landlords must allow renters to have pets in new Government plans
An expert has revealed how often you should be washing your pillows

Bed expert reveals how often we should be washing our pillows

Trending on Heart

Harry asked the crown for help finding his teacher

Harry Styles stops concert to find his school teacher in crowd

Celebrities

Shayne Ward has welcomed his second baby

Shayne Ward welcomes 'surprise' baby boy - after doctors told them it was a girl

Celebrities

Sue Radford has posted pics of her enjoying the new hot tub

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford poses in new £27k 'swimming pool' hot tub

Celebrities

Ryan Gosling is playing Ken in the live-action remake of Barbie

Ryan Gosling transforms into Ken in first-look of new Barbie film

TV & Movies

A Matilda reboot is in the works

First look at Matilda reboot - with Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchball

TV & Movies

What should I do if I see a dog locked in a hot car?

What should I do if I see a dog locked in a hot car?

Blue Ivy looked so much like her mum Beyoncé at the NBA finals this week

Blue Ivy, 10, is the spitting image of mum Beyoncé in new pictures

Showbiz

Billie Faiers is pregnant with her third child

Billie Faiers announces she's pregnant with her third child

Celebrities

Fans of Squid Game can apply to take part in a real-life version of the show

Netflix announces real-life Squid Game reality show with £3.7m prize

TV & Movies

Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb have been spotted on Barry Island...

Is Gavin and Stacey returning? Pam and Mick spotted in Barry

Celebrities

Heatstroke in dogs can be fatal, so it's important to keep them as safe as possible

When is it too hot to walk your dog?

Peter Andre gifted Junior a £25k car for his 17th birthday

Peter Andre buys son Junior a £25,000 car for his 17th birthday

Celebrities

Sue Radford has showed off the latest addition to her garden

Sue Radford has £27k 'swimming pool' hot tub lifted into garden with a crane

Celebrities

Heart is partnering with Pride in London and Brighton & Hove Pride

Heart is officially partnering with Pride in London and Brighton & Hove Pride
You can not buy a dog gazebo for the hot weather

You can now buy a dog bed gazebo just in time for the heatwave