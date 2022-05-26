What to buy your dad this Father's Day 2022: Gift and present ideas this year

26 May 2022, 15:52

Here's what to get your dad for Father's Day
Here's what to get your dad for Father's Day. Picture: Getty Images/Dobbies Garden Centres/Prezzybox/Marmite/The Perfume Shop/Tielle/Cewe

What to get your dad this Father's Day: Gift ideas including drinks, books, food and spa trips.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Father's Day is getting closer but there is definitely still time to get your dad a gift he’ll love.

So, whether he’s into spa trips, art, plants, gin, technology or even Marmite… we have the ultimate gift guide.

Personalised Football Team History Book

Personalised Football Team History Book
Personalised Football Team History Book. Picture: Prezzybox

If the father figure in your life is a football fan, these personalised sports books are perfect.

Individually bound, the A4 hardback book holds all of the major sports reports of your selected team up to the latest coverage from the last season.

Embossed with the name of your football team plus your chosen name on the first page, this is a truly great gift!

Buy now: £39.95 from Prezzybox.com

Spa treatment

Beauty and Melody Spa
Beauty and Melody Spa. Picture: Red Letter Days

Treat your dad to a blissful spa day at Beauty and Melody Spa, including a 50-minute treatment.

Situated in the heart of London, he can enjoy a day out in the capital while also winding down.

Buy now: £145 from Red Letter Days

Personalised phone case

Personalised phone case from Cewe
Personalised phone case from Cewe. Picture: Cewe

If your dad always has his phone in his hand, a personalised phone case is the ideal gift.

You can choose a photo and text of your choice to make sure your dad feels special.

Buy now: From £14.99 from Cewe

Houseplant

Houseplant from Dobbies Garden Centres
Houseplant from Dobbies Garden Centres. Picture: Dobbies Garden Centres

For your green-fingered parent, Dobbies Garden Centres has a gorgeous new range of Father’s Day houseplants.

Buy now: Browse the full range here

Personalised Marmite

Personalised Marmite
Personalised Marmite. Picture: Marmite

A Personalised Marmite Jar is ideal if you’re sharing a food cupboard with your dad and he wants to keep the rest of the family away.

Buy now: £8.00 from Marmite.co.uk

Aftershave

Dior Sauvage EDT from The Perfume Shop
Dior Sauvage EDT from The Perfume Shop. Picture: The Perfume Shop

Show your father figure what he means to you with a brand new scent.

Dior Sauvage EDT is instantly recognisable and anchored by the ambery nobleness of Ambroxan, resinous Elemi and Woods.

Buy now: £52.00 from The Perfume Shop

Activity gift card

Activitygift for Father's Day
Activitygift for Father's Day. Picture: Activitygift

Activitygift is the perfect present for every eco-conscious dad as it’s the world's first experience day gift card to give back to the planet with every booking.

The father figure in your life can pick from over 50,000 activities and experiences worldwide from food and drink tours to helicopter flights.

For every Activtygift purchased, and every activity booked, a tree is planted through their partnership with Eden Reforestation Project.

Buy now: Voucher can be purchased from £25 - £10,000 from Activitygift

Dressing gown

Tielle White Robe
Tielle White Robe. Picture: Tielle

Get your dad the gift of comfort with this super soft Hooded Robe.

They’re cosy and warm whilst still being lightweight and ideal for warmer weather.

Buy now: £60 from Tielle

Eco phone case

MagSafe phone case
MagSafe phone case. Picture: Magsafe

A stylish and environmentally friendly gift for dads with iPhones, the MagSafe phone case.

The Atom Studios Split Wood Fibre iPhone cases are slim, protective and sustainable are available in carbon black and ink blue.

The wood fibre material is a combination of recycled wood and cornstarch-based ingredients.

Buy now: £47.99 from Atom Studios and Amazon

