Pregnant woman's shock after parents bribe her to name baby after dead brother

The woman took to Reddit to share her story (stock images). Picture: Getty

The woman took to Reddit to share her shocking story.

A pregnant woman has revealed that her parents are attempting to bribe her to name her unborn son after her late brother.

Read more: Health officials call for trick or treating to be cancelled this Halloween

Taking to Reddit, the expectant mother - who is from the US - shared that she and her husband have already picked out a name they like, but that her parents are desperate for them to reconsider.

To make matters more complicated, she added that her husband is now having second thoughts - and wants them to take the bribe.

The woman shockingly revealed her husband wants to take the bribe (stock image). Picture: Getty

She wrote: "I'm seven months pregnant with our first baby boy and ever since we revealed the baby's gender, my parents have been pressuring us into naming our son after my deceased brother who passed away from infection after fighting cancer.

"My mom insists that I name my son after my brother to feel like he was still here and not really gone, she said that he will fill her life with the joy she lost when she lost my brother.

"Thing is, I've already picked a name that I really like, my husband likes it to, when my mom found out she got mad at me.

Read more: This Morning doctor issues child coronavirus symptom warning as schools reopen

"She argued with my husband and we left after she called him selfish."

"My dad called us last night, he brought up the land that he inherited from my grandfather and offered it in exchange for us to name our son after my brother's name.

"I was in a state of disbelief, he knew our financial situation and that rents are getting higher and harder to keep up with especially with my husband trying to look for a job. The land is worth xxx of money and my husband is wanting it."

Many Reddit users urged the woman to ignore her parents (stock image). Picture: Getty

The post has racked up over 500 comments, with many people siding with the woman.

One person wrote: "I understand that your parents are still hurting from his passing, but on top of the fact it’s completely your decision what you want to name your child, I can’t imagine it will be easy or fair for your son bearing the name of a dead uncle."

Another added: "This right here is EXACTLY why you DON'T name a new baby after a recently deceased relative. It's too much baggage to put on a kid."

NOW READ:

Wetherspoons announces 66 workers test positive for coronavirus - with 50 pubs affected