Primark 'preparing to reopen stores across the UK'

Primark is reportedly preparing to reopen their stores across the UK. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Primark are reportedly starting to prepare for when they are able to reopen their stores across the UK.

Primark shut stores across the UK on March 23 when Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced lockdown.

Now, over seven weeks later, the retail giant is reportedly preparing to reopen stores.

According to Drapers, senior staff have returned to closed shops in order to prepare them for when doors can open again.

It has been reported senior members of Primark staff have been in stores preparing for when they reopen. Picture: PA

Primark store managers and assistant managers are said to have been in stores since last week, where they have been sorting out admin tasks.

While this is a promising step forward for Primark shoppers, the retailer has said they have not yet set a date for reopening.

Primark have not yet set a date for reopening. Picture: PA

A spokesman told Drapers: “Nothing matters more to us than the health and wellbeing of our employees and customers.

"That is why we will only re-open our stores in the UK once we are convinced that it is safe and right to do so.

"We are closely following all safety advice from government and will treat this as the minimum standard across all our stores.”

In his latest address, Boris revealed that high street shops could open earliest in June.

