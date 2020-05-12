Primark 'preparing to reopen stores across the UK'

12 May 2020, 12:09 | Updated: 12 May 2020, 12:14

Primark is reportedly preparing to reopen their stores across the UK
Primark is reportedly preparing to reopen their stores across the UK. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Primark are reportedly starting to prepare for when they are able to reopen their stores across the UK.

Primark shut stores across the UK on March 23 when Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced lockdown.

Now, over seven weeks later, the retail giant is reportedly preparing to reopen stores.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson's lockdown exit plan: The main points you need to know on work, travel and schools from 50-page document

According to Drapers, senior staff have returned to closed shops in order to prepare them for when doors can open again.

It has been reported senior members of Primark staff have been in stores preparing for when they reopen
It has been reported senior members of Primark staff have been in stores preparing for when they reopen. Picture: PA

Primark store managers and assistant managers are said to have been in stores since last week, where they have been sorting out admin tasks.

While this is a promising step forward for Primark shoppers, the retailer has said they have not yet set a date for reopening.

Primark have not yet set a date for reopening
Primark have not yet set a date for reopening. Picture: PA

A spokesman told Drapers: “Nothing matters more to us than the health and wellbeing of our employees and customers.

"That is why we will only re-open our stores in the UK once we are convinced that it is safe and right to do so.

"We are closely following all safety advice from government and will treat this as the minimum standard across all our stores.”

In his latest address, Boris revealed that high street shops could open earliest in June.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson says ‘unlimited exercise’ and 'sitting in the sun' will be allowed from Wednesday

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

McDonald's are reportedly going to be opening 40 drive-thrus next week

McDonald's 'reopening 40 drive-thrus' in the UK 'next week'

Food & Health

How to clean your trainers

Simple cleaning hack makes dirty trainers look brand new using £1 products
Are you looking for a real test during lockdown?

You can now buy a 1000-piece puzzle made of just one colour, and it's perfect for lockdown
The Furlough scheme could be extended until September

Furlough scheme extended to October with wage support shared by government and employers

News

Holly Willoughby's dress is £169 from Ghost

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £169 orange shirt dress from Ghost

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Hamilton the film will be on Disney + in a matter of weeks

Hamilton creator announces musical film will be released on Disney + this July

TV & Movies

Colson has completely transformed himself

Coronation Street star Colson Smith reveals incredible lockdown transformation

TV & Movies

Coronation Street viewers are desperate to know Gail Platt's age

How old is Gail Platt in Coronation Street? And what do we know about actress Helen Worth?

TV & Movies

Chris Hughes has defended his ex girlfriend Jesy Nelson

Chris Hughes furiously defends ex Jesy Nelson after she’s trolled over bikini snaps

Celebrities

How to make a face mask at home in 10 minutes

How to make your own DIY face masks and coverings at home