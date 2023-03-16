When are primary school places announced 2023? Date and time revealed

Primary school places will be on offer from mid April 2023. Picture: Alamy

When do you find out about primary school places for 2023? And what can you do if you're not happy with your spot? Here's all the details you need for offers day including the time they're released.

Parents of four year olds across England will be patiently waiting to find out what primary schools their children have been accepted into for the starting academic year in 2023.

Since September 2022, those with kids ready to start school would have been researching and visiting all the primary schools in their local area before going online to fill out the application form.

Choosing and ordering four primary schools, parents would have ordered their local schools in order of importance to them and have been patiently waiting ever since.

So when do you find out what school your child got into for 2023? And how do they let you know?

Here's all the important details including what to do if you're not happy with the place you've been given.

Primary school applications were completed by January 15 2023. Picture: Alamy

When do you find out about primary school places for 2023? Date and time

The primary school application deadline was January 15, 2023, meaning parents have done nothing but wait to hear from their local councils ever since.

This year, all primary school places will be allocated and told to parents on April 17 on the official school offers day.

In regards to time, they are generally available to view from midnight online.

How do you find out about primary school places?

If you applied online, you can log on via your local council's website to see your offer, otherwise a letter will be sent in the post on April 17.

Children from four years old will begin their education journey from September 2023. Picture: Alamy

What can you do if you're not happy with your child's school offer?

You have a number of options on what to do after your child has been given a primary school spot:

Accept your choice - how to do so will be alongside your offers letter.

- how to do so will be alongside your offers letter. Waiting lists - you can check where your child is on waiting lists at other schools using the 'waiting lists' page on your local council's website.

- you can check where your child is on waiting lists at other schools using the 'waiting lists' page on your local council's website. Apply for a different schoo l - you can contact your local School Admissions team if you now want to apply for a school you didn't apply for originally. You can do this to also be added to a waiting list for a school you named as a lower preference.

l - you can contact your local School Admissions team if you now want to apply for a school you didn't apply for originally. You can do this to also be added to a waiting list for a school you named as a lower preference. Appeal - you have the right to appeal to an independent panel for a place at any of your preferred schools that haven’t offered you a place.

It's important to not reject your first school offer until you have secured another place.