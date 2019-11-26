Pyjama subscription service delivers a new pair to your door every month along with Yankee Candles, chocolate and Lush bath bombs

The service is perfect for those who love a night in. Picture: Instagram

By Mared Parry

This is absolutely perfect for any gal who loves a night in and the feeling of fresh new pyjamas.

Sometimes there's nothing better than a night in with some clean sheets, a few candles lit and slipping into a brand new pair of pyjamas.

Well now there is a subscription box that's perfect for nights in, sending you a brand new stylish pair every single month - and it even comes with treats, too!

A brand new company called Bear and Bunny boutique is behind this incredible treat, answering everyone's prayers by coming up with a one, three and six-month pyjama subscription service.

It's been set up by 22-year-old student Maisie Dudley, who can't believe the subscription's virtually overnight explosion in popularity.

Making the ultimate Christmas present, the cute new idea is a super simple format but is something that should've been created a long time ago, we need this ASAP!

All you need to do is decide what subscription you'd like - the one, three or six month plan, fill in your clothes size, et voila!

From then, on the first Tuesday of every month you'll get a brand new set of pyjamas as well as a variety of treats perfect for a night in, such as Yankee Candles, massive bars of Cadbury chocolate and lots of beauty goodies.

You can even put in your preferences when it comes to the treats, so vegans don't need to worry that they'll get a big bar of Dairy Milk and anyone with allergies can make it clear.

The styles of pyjamas will vary every month depending on what's on sale, some of the recent looks include a leopard print trouser set and a pink candy stripe set.

Pyjama subscription, from £19.99, The Pyjama Subscription - buy now

A one-off box "Commitment Issues" will only cost you £19.99 (an absolute bargain), the three-month option, "Savvy Sleeper" is priced at £54.99 and includes a 10 per cent discount.

If you're a serious PJ enthusiast, you can sign up for six months. The "Nap Queen" subscription is priced at £99.99 (which includes a saving of £19 and an extra special treat).

Postage is free and the brand is currently offering a Christmas option, too - but if you fancy getting your hands on it you best be quick as they're selling out fast.