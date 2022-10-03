Quality Street to ditch trademark plastic wrappers to be more eco-friendly

3 October 2022, 12:20 | Updated: 3 October 2022, 13:06

Quality Street tub and chocolates
Quality Street are set to make their biggest change in 86 years. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Christmas shoppers are going to see a huge change in the tub of their favourite festive chocolates this year in a bid to tackle the billions of sweet wrappers in landfills.

Quality Street chocolates are about to shed their famous brightly coloured wrappers, which have been in place for 86 years, as they make a bid to become more environmentally friendly.

Known for their shiny purple, pink and green wrappers, the festive chocolate box will be ditching the plastic foils for a waxed paper to ensure their materials are more recyclable.

But don't worry too much, the Quality Street colour system will remain in place with the Strawberry Delight still being wrapped in red and the Toffee Penny still covered in gold.

The Green Triangle and Caramel Swirl, however, will remain the same as they're already wrapped in foil.

Quality Street chocolates - purple one, green triangle and caramel
Quality wrappers will be swapped for a vegetable wax material. Picture: Alamy

Talking about the decision to go more eco-friendly, Cheryl Allen, the head of sustainability at Nestle, said: "Quality Street is a brand that people feel very strongly about.

"We know that opening the lid and seeing “the jewels”, as we call them, is really important. We think we’ve done a really good job with the redesign, and feel confident that people will respond positively."

And customers are already happy to hear about the change as one tweeted: "Thank you Quality Street. But shouldn’t this have become normal practice many years ago? We should maybe talk more about those not changing their ways."

So when will we see the change in boxes? Well, the roll out of the new recyclable designs will happen gradually over the coming months, so for now, don't be surprised if you're still finding the old ones in your boxes and tins.

Quality Street boxes on the shelves
Quality Street fans should see the changes arrive before Christmas. Picture: Alamy

Nestle has also confirmed another popular chocolate bar - the KitKat - will be undergoing an eco-makeover as wrappers will now be made of 80% recycled plastic.

These are all positive changes to help the current situation where two billion sweet wrappers end up in landfills every year.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

It's been 12 years since the United Kingdom had a white Christmas

UK set for first white Christmas in 12 years

Weather

Best books to read this Black History Month

Black History Month: 7 inspiring books to read with your kids

Black Friday 2022 label and sales in the shops

When is Black Friday 2022 and how long do the sales last?

Happy Meals for adults are not coming to the UK

McDonald's Happy Meals for adults: Will they be coming to the UK?

Holly Willoughby is wearing a blouse from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her polka dot blouse from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Dancing On Ice 2023 tv logo

When does Dancing On Ice 2023 start?

TV & Movies

Patsy Palmer has been confirmed for Dancing on Ice

Dancing On Ice 2023 confirmed lineup revealed including Patsy Palmer

Dancing On Ice 2022

I'm A Celebrity full rumoured line up revealed

Full I’m A Celebrity 2022 rumoured line up including Tom Daley and Danny Dyer

TV & Movies

Liv Flaherty is played by Isobel Steele

Inside Emmerdale star Isobel Steele's life away from Liv Flaherty

TV & Movies

Pillar and Post are the first ever duo on the Masked Dancer

Who are Pillar and Post on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

TV & Movies

Tomato Sauce is a disguise on The Masked Singer

Who is Tomato Sauce on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

TV & Movies

Here's who has been unmasked on The Masked Dancer 2022 so far

Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Dancer UK 2022?

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon fears bills at Pickle Cottage will be too high

Stacey Solomon fears Pickle Cottage energy bills will be ‘beyond our means’

Celebrities

The Hocus Pocus hotel is located in Salem, US

You can now stay in a Hocus Pocus-themed Airbnb

Is Little Mo returning to EastEnders?

What happened to Little Mo in EastEnders and is she returning?

TV & Movies

The waterpark will open in 2023 and is estimated to be a £250million project

Inside the UK's biggest waterpark with 35 slides and 25 pools

Travel

The Chase's Paul Sinha wasn't impressed

The Chase’s Paul Sinha hits back after contestant calls low offer an ‘insult’

TV & Movies

One contestant has to quit the Masked Dancer this week

The Masked Dancer star forced to quit after painful injury

TV & Movies

Ziggy the cat managed to sneak into the school pictures

Cat sneaks into school photos after roaming classrooms for years

Phil Vickery has seemingly found love with Fern's friend

Fern Britton’s ex-husband Phil Vickery seen kissing her friend two years after split

Celebrities