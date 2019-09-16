Rare Peter Rabbit 50p coin sells for whopping £621 on eBay - do you have one?

16 September 2019, 16:17

The Peter Rabbit coin is one of the rarest in the country
The Peter Rabbit coin is one of the rarest in the country. Picture: Royal Mint

The ultra-rare coin has fetched an incredible amount on eBay following a fierce bidding war.

One seriously jammy coin-owner has just made a small fortune on eBay after their rare Peter Rabbit coin sold for just under TEN TIMES its original amount.

The special 50 pence piece was listed for sale via auction on the bidding site and ended up going for a tidy sum of £621.

READ MORE: Royal Mint announce a brand new Peter Rabbit coin for 2019

The adorable coloured coin was one of a select amount created in 2016
The adorable coloured coin was one of a select amount created in 2016. Picture: Royal Mint

Purchased for only £65 in 2016, the owner sold the cute coin, inspired by the Beatrix Potter character, on Friday morning after a quick battle between bidders saw the price surge up in the last eight minutes.

The rare Peter Rabbit silver proof coin was designed by the well-known engraver Emma Noble, and was one of the first ever coins to be released by the Royal Mint in 2016 when a small number of coins were made.

Only 7,500 were released and it was to mark the £150th anniversary of the birth of famous children's book author, Beatrix Potter.

This particular range of coin was endorsed by Frederick Warne & Co (a Penguin Random House company) and it was listed for sale back in 2016 in gold proof, sliver proof, pied fort and in silver proof.

The original coins were sold along with a booklet of Beatrix's life and legacy along with a box and a certificate that proved the coin's authenticity.

It sold for an incredible amount considering how much the owner initially paid, so they will be over the moon.

The listing shows exactly how much the coin sold for
The listing shows exactly how much the coin sold for. Picture: eBay

The eBay listing shows that after eight different bids, it sold for £621 and the lucky seller, from Exeter charged £9.99 for express delivery.

It's also clear that the coin was still in its original packaging with the perspex box, certificate and the small booklet.

If you have any of the Peter Rabbit coins in your possession it could be worth looking into how much you could get for them.

This coin, being the silver proof one, wasn't even the most valuable of the 2016 collection - if you own a gold proof coin you could make a whole lot more.

