Royal Mint announce the return of Peter Rabbit 50p coin for 2019

The Peter Rabbit coin will be back by popular demand . Picture: Royal Mint

The much-loved book character from the Beatrix Potter books will take pride of place on a new coin.

Beatrix Potter's much-loved character Peter Rabbit will appear on a new 50p coin this year.

Royal Mint announced they would be bringing the popular character back after he first appeared on the coin to celebrate his 150th anniversary in 2016, and again in 2017 and 2018.

The collectors item will feature on Silver Proof and Gold Proof 50p commemorative coins but will not be entered into circulation.

Nicola Howell, Director of the Consumer division at The Royal Mint said: “Following the fantastic response to our previous Beatrix Potter collections, we’re delighted to be celebrating the timeless appeal of Peter Rabbit, one of the most-loved children’s characters, once again with our 2019 commemorative coin, giving fans the chance to add to their existing collections.”

The first Peter Rabbit coin came to market in 2016. Picture: Royal Mint

Each design has been hand-painted in the style of Beatrix Potter’s original illustration, and has been carefully engraved by The Royal Mint’s coin designer, Emma Noble, to immortalise the mischievous rabbit on the 2019 version of the coin.

In addition to previous Beatrix Potter collections, Emma previously designed coins commemorating the 60th anniversary of The Queen’s coronation, Remembrance Sunday, and King George I.