The retro baby names predicted to be huge this decade - including Ruth, John and Margaret

Would you choose a 1920s-inspired name for your baby? (stock images). Picture: Getty

A new report has claimed that names popular in the early 20th century will have a comeback this year.

Names like Ruth, Helen and John look set to experience a resurgence, as the new decade could see parents opting for old-fashioned names.

According to a report by The Sun, names popular in the 1920s will return to prominence - as fashions generally rejuvenate after a 100 year period.

For girls, these names include Ruth, Helen, Dorothy, Mary, Doris, Mildred and Francis.

1920s names could make a comeback this decade (stock image). Picture: Getty

For men, the top names are Robert, John, James, William, Charles, George and Joseph.

Many of these names are royal-inspired - which has been a huge influence on baby names of the past decade.

Charlotte and William have topped the list for baby names of the past 10 years, taking influence from Princess Charlotte and Prince Williams.

The top 10 baby names of the last decade are as follows:

Top 10 girl names

1. Charlotte

2. Sarah

3. Emily

4. Emma

5. Victoria, Sophie

7. Florence

8. Isabella and Alice

10. Olivia

Names like Margaret and John are set for a resurgence (stock image). Picture: Getty

Top 10 boy names

1. James

2. Thomas

3. William

4. Andrew and Henry

6. Edward

7. Arthur

8. George and Richard

10. Alexander