This robot plant pot will move around to get sunlight, and tell you when it needs water

The Vincross HEXA will make sure your plant survives. Picture: Vincross

By Alice Dear

This plant pot robot is genius.

Are you guilty of neglecting your plants?

Do you forget to move them to catch the sunlight, or even water them on a regular basis?

Well, then the HEXA plant is something you need.

The robot has been developed from the original HEXA, with some small adjustments made to help you look after your plants.

The robot will move itself into the sun when it needs it, return to the shade when it needs to cool down and will even let you know when it needs watering.

The HEXA will let you know when the plant need watering. Picture: Vincross

Creator Tianqi explained in a blog post that the idea came from a dead sunflower.

He explains how he was inspired after seeing a dead sunflower near a ground of blooms in a 2014 exhibition.

He wrote: “I thought, if it could move a little bit, take a 30-feet walk out of the shadow to where the other sunflowers were, it would have lived healthily. But it didn’t.”

The idea behind the robot moving plants comes from the idea that plants, like humans, are not meant to live their entire lives where they were born, they need to “break the default settings”.

The model is the same as the original HEXA, but with dual-layer, like a flowerpot, instead of the classic shell.

The robot will dance when it is happy and spin to enjoy sunlight from every angle.

The robot retails for around £726 and can be bought here.