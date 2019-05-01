This robot plant pot will move around to get sunlight, and tell you when it needs water

1 May 2019, 12:22

The Vincross HEXA will make sure your plant survives
The Vincross HEXA will make sure your plant survives. Picture: Vincross
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

This plant pot robot is genius.

Are you guilty of neglecting your plants?

Do you forget to move them to catch the sunlight, or even water them on a regular basis?

Well, then the HEXA plant is something you need.

The robot has been developed from the original HEXA, with some small adjustments made to help you look after your plants.

The robot will move itself into the sun when it needs it, return to the shade when it needs to cool down and will even let you know when it needs watering.

The HEXA will let you know when the plant need watering
The HEXA will let you know when the plant need watering. Picture: Vincross

Creator Tianqi explained in a blog post that the idea came from a dead sunflower.

He explains how he was inspired after seeing a dead sunflower near a ground of blooms in a 2014 exhibition.

He wrote: “I thought, if it could move a little bit, take a 30-feet walk out of the shadow to where the other sunflowers were, it would have lived healthily. But it didn’t.”

The idea behind the robot moving plants comes from the idea that plants, like humans, are not meant to live their entire lives where they were born, they need to “break the default settings”.

The model is the same as the original HEXA, but with dual-layer, like a flowerpot, instead of the classic shell.

The robot will dance when it is happy and spin to enjoy sunlight from every angle.

The robot retails for around £726 and can be bought here.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The vamped up marble kitchen was done on a tiny budget

Woman revamps her entire kitchen for only £45 using B&Q stickers
Cleaning limescale hack

Women transforms limescale covered ’stinky shower’ with £2 Wilko spray
Kelly Brook looked ready for summer in this cute dress

Kelly Brook's on-air look: Get the Heart presenter's black and white animal print dress

Celebrities

Viewers were shocked when the woman admitted to feeding her son an electrocuted pigeon

This Morning viewers alarmed by mum who feeds son, three, ROADKILL to save cash
Disney on Ice will tour in the UK from September

Disney on Ice 2019: UK dates and ticket information

Trending on Heart

Zac Efron as Ted Bundy

When is Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile out in the UK and who else stars in Zac Efron's new Ted Bundy movie?

TV & Movies

Mrs Hinch is still in hospital

Pregnant Mrs Hinch still in hospital a week after being admitted with mystery health scare

Celebrities

2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the Manson Family's conviction of actress Sharon Tate's murder

When is the new Charles Manson movie 'Charlie Says' released and who's in the cast with Matt Smith?

TV & Movies

42-year-old Mel married herself after multiple failed relationships

First Dates contestant reveals she is married to HERSELF halfway through the date

TV & Movies

Lotan Carter is reportedly set to enter the villa

Love Island 2019 contestants: latest rumours and updates revealed

TV & Movies

The actor, who plays serial killer Ted Bundy in the upcoming biopic has lifted the lid on a The Greatest Showman sequel

Zac Efron gives update on Greatest Showman sequel

Showbiz