Will the rules on face masks end on July 19?

Will the rules on face masks end on July 19 and will they still be required in any settings? Here's what we know...

Later today (July 5), Boris Johnson is due to announce that the July 19 date of lockdown-easing in England will go ahead.

The date was pushed back from June 21 following concerns about the Delta variant in the country, but reports have suggested that it will go ahead as planned in two weeks.

Stage four of lockdown-easing, dubbed as 'Freedom Day', will see all laws on social contact removed, meaning the return of large events and unlimited gatherings.

There have still been questions over whether some rules will remain, including whether face masks will still be mandatory.

Here's what we know ahead of the announcement.

Will the rules on face coverings stay on July 19?

We don't know for sure what the rules on face masks will be from 'Freedom Day', but reports have suggested that they will no longer be required by law in settings like shops and transport.

Instead, it could be up to the individual on whether or not they want to wear them.

Speaking to Sky News over the weekend, communities secretary Robert Jenrick said: "I think we are going to now move into a period where there won’t be legal restrictions.

"The state won’t be telling you what to do, but you will want to exercise a degree of personal responsibility and judgment - different people will come to different conclusions on things like masks, for example."

What are the current rules on face masks in England?

At the moment, face masks are mandatory in settings like shops and public transport. Visitors to pubs are also often required to wear face coverings when not seated at their tables.