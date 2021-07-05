Will the rules on face masks end on July 19?

5 July 2021, 11:18 | Updated: 5 July 2021, 14:51

What will the rules on face masks be from July 19?
What will the rules on face masks be from July 19? Picture: PA

Will the rules on face masks end on July 19 and will they still be required in any settings? Here's what we know...

Later today (July 5), Boris Johnson is due to announce that the July 19 date of lockdown-easing in England will go ahead.

The date was pushed back from June 21 following concerns about the Delta variant in the country, but reports have suggested that it will go ahead as planned in two weeks.

Stage four of lockdown-easing, dubbed as 'Freedom Day', will see all laws on social contact removed, meaning the return of large events and unlimited gatherings.

There have still been questions over whether some rules will remain, including whether face masks will still be mandatory.

Here's what we know ahead of the announcement.

Is is thought that the rules on face masks will be lifted on July 19
Is is thought that the rules on face masks will be lifted on July 19. Picture: PA

Will the rules on face coverings stay on July 19?

We don't know for sure what the rules on face masks will be from 'Freedom Day', but reports have suggested that they will no longer be required by law in settings like shops and transport.

Instead, it could be up to the individual on whether or not they want to wear them.

Speaking to Sky News over the weekend, communities secretary Robert Jenrick said: "I think we are going to now move into a period where there won’t be legal restrictions.

Masks are currently mandatory in shops
Masks are currently mandatory in shops. Picture: PA

"The state won’t be telling you what to do, but you will want to exercise a degree of personal responsibility and judgment - different people will come to different conclusions on things like masks, for example."

What are the current rules on face masks in England?

At the moment, face masks are mandatory in settings like shops and public transport. Visitors to pubs are also often required to wear face coverings when not seated at their tables.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Royal Mint have unveiled new Alice in Wonderland coins

Royal Mint unveil beautiful Alice in Wonderland coin collection
A man has been uninvited to a wedding held at his house

'My friend is getting married in my garden for free - but now she’s uninvited me'
What will the rules on social distancing be from July 19?

Will social distancing end on July 19?

When do nightclubs reopen in England?

Will nightclubs reopen on July 19?

Holly Willoughby's dress is from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her white midi dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Jake Cornish is a water engineer from Westin-super-Mare

How tall is Love Island star Jake Cornish?

TV & Movies

Chuggs Wallis runs his own bucket hat business

What is Love Island star Chuggs Wallis’ bucket hat business? Find out more about Booby Buckets

TV & Movies

When was Too Hot To Handle filmed?

When was Too Hot To Handle season two filmed?

TV & Movies

Who will win Love Island 2021?

Who is favourite to win Love Island 2021?

TV & Movies

What nights is Love Island on ITV2?

What day of the week is Love Island not on?

TV & Movies

Who is still together form Too Hot To Handle?

Which Too Hot To Handle season two couples are still together?

TV & Movies