School uniform grant 2020: How to claim up to £150 to help cover costs

Some parents are able to claim a grant to help with uniform costs (stock images). Picture: Getty

By Polly Foreman

What is the school uniform grant and how does it work? Find out your need-to-know on who can claim it.

As we are approaching autumn, many parents will be making plans for getting their kids back to school - and this can often mean spending lots of cash on new uniforms.

Some parents will be able to claim up to £150 to help with the school uniform costs, and your eligibility for the grant will depend on where you live.

Read more: Preston 'on the brink of lockdown' as more English towns see a spike in coronavirus cases

Under the Education Act 1990, local authorities have the power help to parents on low incomes buy school uniform.

However, this is not a statutory duty in England, and not all councils provide the grant.

According to a report by the Mirror, many councils have pulled out of the scheme in recent years due to lack of funding. These include Stockton, Cornwall, Cambridgeshire and Northumberland.

In Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, however, it is mandatory for councils to offer help.

Many parents will be buying new uniforms for September (stock image). Picture: Getty

Who is eligible for a school uniform grant?

It will depend on where you live, but grants are generally available for those on benefits such as jobseeker's allowance, income-related employment benefit and pension tax credits.

If your child is eligible for free school meals, you will generally be eligible for the uniform grant - although, again, this depends on where you live.

Find out whether you are eligible for a school uniform grant on the gov.uk website.

How much can you claim?

The amount that families will be able to claim will also depend on where they live.

Currently, those in Gloucestershire can apply for up to £25 off, and those in Islington, London, can claim up to £150.

In Wales, all councils provide a grant of £125, and in Scotland the sum is £100.

Read more: Martin Lewis reveals top tips for saving money and keeping cool during the heatwave

In England, your eligibility will depend on where you live (stock image). Picture: Getty

How do you find out if you qualify?

If you put in your postcode into the gov.uk website, it will redirect you to your council's website.

You should then look for a section called 'uniform grant', which should tell you whether or not help is on offer, as will as criteria and how much is available.

The deadline for applications, again, depends on your local council - so you'll have to go to them directly for more information.

NOW READ:

Police warn PayPal users of email scam that targets thousands of Brits