Best garden furniture deals 2021: Where to buy trendy egg chairs as loved by Mrs Hinch

17 June 2021, 15:17 | Updated: 17 June 2021, 15:35

Who doesn't love an egg chair? Here are some of the best available now
Who doesn't love an egg chair? Here are some of the best available now. Picture: Heart
Heart reporter

Looking to buy an egg chair for your garden, patio or balcony? Here are the best available online now...

BRIQ single egg chair

The BRIQ egg chair is a classic design - and is very comfy!
The BRIQ egg chair is a classic design - and is very comfy! Picture: BRIQ

The BRIQ hanging egg shaped chair is designed for the garden, but is also delightful for conservatories, balconies and smaller courtyard outside spaces.

As well as a stylish rattan design, it comes with grey water-resistant washable cushions, a full height stand and durable long lasting steel base and woven sides.

The egg-shaped chairs were the ‘must have’ of 2020 and are a favourite of Heart favourites Mrs Hinch and Stacey Solomon!

We think there's nothing better than getting cosy inside one with a good book and a glass or two of vino... and Heart on in the background!

Where to buy: BRIQ, on sale for £279 (RRP £325)

BRIQ double egg chair

The double egg chair is a serious piece of kit
The double egg chair is a serious piece of kit. Picture: BRIQ

This two-seater egg chair is a real double yolker of garden furniture!

It is big enough for two people (or one parent and kids!) and can hold up to 250kg.

It's also a great size for one, and with a drink to hand could be your favourite spot for enjoying your garden or losing yourself in a good book.

The price includes its stylish grey cushions, and you can buy a special cover to protect it when not in use online, too.

Where to buy: BRIQ, £419

Monaco Steel Folding Hanging Chair

The squashy cushions make this a very comfy option
The squashy cushions make this a very comfy option. Picture: Robert Dyas

If you prefer to sit and enjoy your garden in the shade, this hanging egg chair is a great choice.

As well as super comfy nylon cushions in a trendy neutral grey, it has opaque sides and back to keep the sun's rays at bay.

It has a steel frame and wide leg base, and is a sturdy unit designed to give you years of reliable outdoor use.

The trendy al fresco seat is designed for one person only, and has a maximum weight of 100kg.

Where to buy: Robert Dyas, £249.99 (was £399.99)

Rattan Pod Egg Chair

This chair is stylish enough to have indoors, too!
This chair is stylish enough to have indoors, too! Picture: Homebase

This chair has a steel frame wrapped in white rattan.

Unlike some of the others in this list, it is static with four legs and is an extremely comfortable seat which can take up to 110kg.

The cushion is incredibly plump and is made from a fire retardant fabric.

Where to buy: Homebase, £220 (was £350)

Innovators Folding Double Cocoon Chair

This modern twist on a swing seat will be a focal point of your outside space
This modern twist on a swing seat will be a focal point of your outside space. Picture: QVC

This stylish perch for two comes in both grey and mocha shades, both great neutrals that will go with your al fresco dinnerware and plastic wine glasses.

This clever design folds up so it can be easily stored during the winter months.

But until then... just relax and unwind as it gently sways in the breeze...

Where to buy: QVC, £525

Rattan Rotating Chair

This trendy egg chair is a real nod to the 70s
This trendy egg chair is a real nod to the 70s. Picture: Studio.co.uk

This chair has some seriously retro vibes - and we love it!

It comes complete with super comfy cushions, but to make it even more cosy why not wrap some fairy lights around it, too?

Where to buy: Studio, £229

