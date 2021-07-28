Best laptops to buy in 2021: From Apple's MacBook Air to the HP Spectre x360

Picture: Apple / HP / Microsoft

Whether you're heading off to uni, you're looking for a high-performance gaming laptop or you're after a budget-friendly notebook - we've selected some of the best laptops to buy in 2021.

1. Acer - Aspire 5 Laptop

Acer - Aspire 5 Laptop. Picture: Acer

Comes with Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Full HD Display, and Windows 10.

Size: 15.6"

Price: £579.99

2. Apple - MacBook Air Laptop

Apple - MacBook Air. Picture: Apple

This 8-Core CPU and 7-Core GPU comes with 512GB storage. Choose from space grey, gold or silver.

Size: 13"

Price: £1,249.00

3. Dell - XPS 17 97000 Laptop

Dell - XPS 17 97000. Picture: Dell

This high-performance laptop comes with a 10th-generation Intel Core processor and powerful NVIDIA graphics.

Size: 17"

Price: £2,749.99

4. HP - Pavilion Laptop

HP - Pavilion Laptop. Picture: HP

Ideal for gaming, the HP Pavilion is compatible with Xbox Game Pass for PC, and operates Widows 10.

Size: 15.6"

Price: £649.99

5. Microsoft - Surface Laptop

Microsoft - Surface Laptop. Picture: Microsoft

Complete with touchscreen, a free upgrade to Windows 11 and a 10th-generation Intel Core Processor, this Microsoft laptop is lightweight and sleek.

Size: 12.4"

Price: £614.00

6. HP - Spectre x360

HP - Spectre x360. Picture: HP

This gorgeously-designed, touchscreen laptop comes with Windows 10, Intel Core i7-1165G7 and fantastic battery life.

Size: 13.5"

Price: £1,599.99

