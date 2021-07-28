Best laptops to buy in 2021: From Apple's MacBook Air to the HP Spectre x360
28 July 2021, 10:02
Whether you're heading off to uni, you're looking for a high-performance gaming laptop or you're after a budget-friendly notebook - we've selected some of the best laptops to buy in 2021.
1. Acer - Aspire 5 Laptop
Comes with Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Full HD Display, and Windows 10.
Size: 15.6"
Price: £579.99
2. Apple - MacBook Air Laptop
This 8-Core CPU and 7-Core GPU comes with 512GB storage. Choose from space grey, gold or silver.
Size: 13"
Price: £1,249.00
3. Dell - XPS 17 97000 Laptop
This high-performance laptop comes with a 10th-generation Intel Core processor and powerful NVIDIA graphics.
Size: 17"
Price: £2,749.99
4. HP - Pavilion Laptop
Ideal for gaming, the HP Pavilion is compatible with Xbox Game Pass for PC, and operates Widows 10.
Size: 15.6"
Price: £649.99
5. Microsoft - Surface Laptop
Complete with touchscreen, a free upgrade to Windows 11 and a 10th-generation Intel Core Processor, this Microsoft laptop is lightweight and sleek.
Size: 12.4"
Price: £614.00
6. HP - Spectre x360
This gorgeously-designed, touchscreen laptop comes with Windows 10, Intel Core i7-1165G7 and fantastic battery life.
Size: 13.5"
Price: £1,599.99