Best laptops to buy in 2021: From Apple's MacBook Air to the HP Spectre x360

28 July 2021, 10:02

Best laptops to buy in 2021: From Apple's MacBook Air to the HP Spectre x360
Best laptops to buy in 2021: From Apple's MacBook Air to the HP Spectre x360. Picture: Apple / HP / Microsoft

Whether you're heading off to uni, you're looking for a high-performance gaming laptop or you're after a budget-friendly notebook - we've selected some of the best laptops to buy in 2021.

1. Acer - Aspire 5 Laptop

Acer - Aspire 5 Laptop
Acer - Aspire 5 Laptop. Picture: Acer

Comes with Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Full HD Display, and Windows 10.

Size: 15.6"

Price: £579.99

Buy here

2. Apple - MacBook Air Laptop

Apple - MacBook Air
Apple - MacBook Air. Picture: Apple

This 8-Core CPU and 7-Core GPU comes with 512GB storage. Choose from space grey, gold or silver.

Size: 13"

Price: £1,249.00

Buy here

3. Dell - XPS 17 97000 Laptop

Dell - XPS 17 97000
Dell - XPS 17 97000. Picture: Dell

This high-performance laptop comes with a 10th-generation Intel Core processor and powerful NVIDIA graphics.

Size: 17"

Price: £2,749.99

Buy here

4. HP - Pavilion Laptop

HP - Pavilion Laptop
HP - Pavilion Laptop. Picture: HP

Ideal for gaming, the HP Pavilion is compatible with Xbox Game Pass for PC, and operates Widows 10.

Size: 15.6"

Price: £649.99

Buy here

5. Microsoft - Surface Laptop

Microsoft - Surface Laptop
Microsoft - Surface Laptop. Picture: Microsoft

Complete with touchscreen, a free upgrade to Windows 11 and a 10th-generation Intel Core Processor, this Microsoft laptop is lightweight and sleek.

Size: 12.4"

Price: £614.00

Buy here

6. HP - Spectre x360

HP - Spectre x360
HP - Spectre x360. Picture: HP

This gorgeously-designed, touchscreen laptop comes with Windows 10, Intel Core i7-1165G7 and fantastic battery life.

Size: 13.5"

Price: £1,599.99

Buy here

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The best sheet face masks to buy for your next pamper session

The best sheet face masks to buy for your next pamper session
Holidaymakers travelling from Spain could have to quarantine

Fears for holidaymakers as Spain could move to 'amber plus' travel quarantine list next week

News

The 5 best tents for camping and festival season

5 of the best tents for camping and festival season

The weather is set to get hot again next month

UK weather: Met Office predicts mid-august heatwave as 'African plume' heads to Britain

News

What do do with the kids while self-isolating (stock images)

How to keep busy at home with the kids when you're self-isolating

Trending on Heart

Married at First Sight UK is back

Married at First Sight UK 2021 shares first trailer for dramatic new series

TV & Movies

Greg O'Shea is competing in the Olympics this year

Love Island winner Greg O’Shea turns his back on fame to compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

TV & Movies

What will the girls see on the Casa Amor postcard

Love Island first look: The ‘Casa Amor postcard’ twist returns as girls sent shock pictures

TV & Movies

Susanna Reid has gone on a break from GMB

Why is Susanna Reid not on Good Morning Britain today?

TV & Movies

When is the Love Is Blind reunion?

When is the Love Is Blind reunion release date?

TV & Movies

Lillie Haynes has joined the Love Island Casa Amor line up

Who is Casa Amor’s Lillie Haynes? Love Island star's age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies