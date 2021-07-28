The best sheet face masks to buy for your next pamper session
28 July 2021, 11:11 | Updated: 28 July 2021, 11:13
Sheet masks have become a huge part of our skincare regime over the past five years or so - and it's not hard to see why.
Not only are they like a drink for your face, they give an instant glow and help replenish your skin.
They're the ultimate complexion booster and so easy to apply. In fact, many people apply them in the morning, just before bed - or even on a plane!
But which one to choose? Here's our selection of the best sheet masks to buy right now.
1. NPW Sugu Moisturising Sheet Mask With Avocado
Benefits: This nourishing sheet face mask by Sugu harnesses the natural power of the avocado.
Price: £3.50
2. Garnier Sheet Mask Discovery Collection
Benefits: Complete with face and eye masks, this collection from Garnier is restorative and refreshing, helping to brighten and boost dull, dehydrated skin.
Price: £10.00
3. Medik8 Ultimate Recovery Bio-Cellulose Mask
Benefits: This intensely moisturising face mask by Medik8 may be on the pricier end, but it's worth its weight in gold. The combination of zinc, hyaluronic acid and algae extract helps to heal the skin and delivers a beautiful glow.
Price: £60.00 for 6
4. Esfolio - Egg Essence Mask Sheet
Benefits: This sheet mask by Esfolio contains extracts of egg yolk, chaenomeles sinensis, and portulaca oleracea, to help energise your skin.
Price: £6.27 for 10
5. Khiel's Instant Renewal Concentrate Mask
Benefits: Deeply replenishing and gentle, this sheet mask contains a blend of cold-pressed Amazonian oils and coconut gel.
Price: £35.00 for 4
6. Japanfusion 10-Minute Miracle Sheet Mask
Benefits: Beauty Pie's nano-emulsion sheet mask gives your skin a powerful boost in just 10 minutes. Whether you're hungover, exhausted or you're just looking for a dewy glow - this is the face mask for you.
Price: £16.00 (or £5.20 for members)