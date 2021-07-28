The best sheet face masks to buy for your next pamper session

The best sheet face masks to buy for your next pamper session
The best sheet face masks to buy for your next pamper session. Picture: Mixed

Sheet masks have become a huge part of our skincare regime over the past five years or so - and it's not hard to see why.

Not only are they like a drink for your face, they give an instant glow and help replenish your skin.

They're the ultimate complexion booster and so easy to apply. In fact, many people apply them in the morning, just before bed - or even on a plane!

But which one to choose? Here's our selection of the best sheet masks to buy right now.

1. NPW Sugu Moisturising Sheet Mask With Avocado

NPW Sugu Moisturising Sheet Mask With Avocado
NPW Sugu Moisturising Sheet Mask With Avocado. Picture: Sugu

Benefits: This nourishing sheet face mask by Sugu harnesses the natural power of the avocado.

Price: £3.50

Buy here

2. Garnier Sheet Mask Discovery Collection

Garnier Sheet Mask Discovery Collection
Garnier Sheet Mask Discovery Collection. Picture: Garnier

Benefits: Complete with face and eye masks, this collection from Garnier is restorative and refreshing, helping to brighten and boost dull, dehydrated skin.

Price: £10.00

Buy here

3. Medik8 Ultimate Recovery Bio-Cellulose Mask

Medik8 Ultimate Recovery Bio-Cellulose Mask
Medik8 Ultimate Recovery Bio-Cellulose Mask. Picture: Medik8

Benefits: This intensely moisturising face mask by Medik8 may be on the pricier end, but it's worth its weight in gold. The combination of zinc, hyaluronic acid and algae extract helps to heal the skin and delivers a beautiful glow.

Price: £60.00 for 6

Buy here

4. Esfolio - Egg Essence Mask Sheet

Esfolio - Egg Essence Mask Sheet
Esfolio - Egg Essence Mask Sheet. Picture: Esfolio

Benefits: This sheet mask by Esfolio contains extracts of egg yolk, chaenomeles sinensis, and portulaca oleracea, to help energise your skin.

Price: £6.27 for 10

Buy here

5. Khiel's Instant Renewal Concentrate Mask

Khiel's Instant Renewal Concentrate Mask
Khiel's Instant Renewal Concentrate Mask. Picture: Khiel's

Benefits: Deeply replenishing and gentle, this sheet mask contains a blend of cold-pressed Amazonian oils and coconut gel.

Price: £35.00 for 4

Buy here

6. Japanfusion 10-Minute Miracle Sheet Mask

Japanfusion 10-Minute Miracle Sheet Mask
Japanfusion 10-Minute Miracle Sheet Mask. Picture: Beauty Pie

Benefits: Beauty Pie's nano-emulsion sheet mask gives your skin a powerful boost in just 10 minutes. Whether you're hungover, exhausted or you're just looking for a dewy glow - this is the face mask for you.

Price: £16.00 (or £5.20 for members)

Buy here

