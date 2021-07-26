9 of the best summer perfumes and fragrances for 2021

9 of the best summer perfumes and fragrances for 2021. Picture: Chanel / Byredo / Diptyque / Acqua di Parma

By Emma Clarke

Choosing the right scent for you is an incredibly personal decision.

Not only does your perfume lift your spirits, it encapsulates your personality and reflects your mood.

While you may have a go-to fragrance for everyday use or a perfume reserved for special occasions, it is also important to have seasonal scents to help capture the spirit of the time of year.

So, if you're looking for a new signature scent, here's our selection of the best perfumes and fragrances for summer 2021 - including floral, fresh and citrusy smells.

1. Byredo - Gypsy Water

Byredo - Gypsy Water. Picture: Byredo

Price: £122.00 for 50ml

2. Diptyque - Ilio Eu de Toilette

Diptyque - Ilio Eu de Toilette. Picture: Diptyque

Price: £102.00 for 100ml

3. Marc Jacobs - Daisy Eau So Fresh

Marc Jacobs - Daisy Eau So Fresh. Picture: Marc Jacobs

Price: £58.62 for 125ml

4. Ralph Lauren - Romance

Ralph Lauren - Romance. Picture: Ralph Lauren

Price: £60.00 for 100ml

5. Glossier - You

Glossier - You. Picture: Glossier

Price: £45.00 for 50ml

6. Narciso Rodriguez - Eau de Parfum for Women

Narciso Rodriguez - Eau de Parfum for Women. Picture: Narciso Rodriguez

Price: £78.40 for 100ml

7. Gucci - Bloom

Gucci - Bloom. Picture: Gucci

Price: £77.25 for 100ml

8. Acqua di Parma - Magnolia Nobile

Acqua di Parma - Magnolia Nobile. Picture: Acqua di Parma

Price: £106.00 for 50ml

9. Chanel - Les Eaux Paris-Venise

Chanel - Les Eaux Paris-Venise. Picture: Chanel

Price: £112.00 for 125ml

