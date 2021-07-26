9 of the best summer perfumes and fragrances for 2021
26 July 2021, 12:47 | Updated: 26 July 2021, 16:19
Choosing the right scent for you is an incredibly personal decision.
Not only does your perfume lift your spirits, it encapsulates your personality and reflects your mood.
While you may have a go-to fragrance for everyday use or a perfume reserved for special occasions, it is also important to have seasonal scents to help capture the spirit of the time of year.
So, if you're looking for a new signature scent, here's our selection of the best perfumes and fragrances for summer 2021 - including floral, fresh and citrusy smells.
1. Byredo - Gypsy Water
Price: £122.00 for 50ml
2. Diptyque - Ilio Eu de Toilette
Price: £102.00 for 100ml
3. Marc Jacobs - Daisy Eau So Fresh
Price: £58.62 for 125ml
4. Ralph Lauren - Romance
Price: £60.00 for 100ml
5. Glossier - You
Price: £45.00 for 50ml
6. Narciso Rodriguez - Eau de Parfum for Women
Price: £78.40 for 100ml
7. Gucci - Bloom
Price: £77.25 for 100ml
8. Acqua di Parma - Magnolia Nobile
Price: £106.00 for 50ml
9. Chanel - Les Eaux Paris-Venise
Price: £112.00 for 125ml