Best dark lipsticks: How to nail the returning trend in 2022

20 December 2021, 17:35

These are our top picks of the best dark lipsticks to see you into 2022
These are our top picks of the best dark lipsticks to see you into 2022. Picture: PH
Alice Dear

As fashionistas predict the return of the dark lip in 2022, we've rounded up the best shades and brands to keep you on trend heading into the New Year.

The New Year is almost upon us, and as we say goodbye to the old, we say hello to the new.

So, what's new? Well, in the world of beauty, we've been hearing from many sources that the dark lip trend is making an almightily comeback.

And if – like us – you've been waiting for the return of dark plum tones and the deep red shades, you'll be ecstatic to hear this.

But with so many different products out there on the high street, how do you know which ones are going to make sure you're on trend going into the 2022?

To make life a lot easier for you, we've rounded up our top picks of dark lipsticks – from dark pinks, to a versatile brown and the classic berry shade.

Rimmel London's Kate Lipstick: 53 Retro Red

Rimmel London's Kate Lipstick in shade 53 Retro Red
Rimmel London's Kate Lipstick in shade 53 Retro Red. Picture: PH

Price: £3.24

Features: Long-lasting, creamy texture, inspired by model Kate Moss

Buy now

Bourjois Rouge Edition Velvet Liquid Lipstick in 24 Dark Cherie

Bourjois Rouge Edition Velvet Liquid Lipstick in 24 Dark Cherie
Bourjois Rouge Edition Velvet Liquid Lipstick in 24 Dark Cherie. Picture: PH

Price: £4.31

Features: Long-lasting, matte finish, intense colour, enhanced with oils to make lips feel healthy, up to 24-hour hold

Buy now

Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Longlasting Liquid in 45 Escapist

Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Longlasting Liquid in 45 Escapist
Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Longlasting Liquid in 45 Escapist. Picture: PH

Price: £3.49

Features: Velvety matte finish, elastic ink technology, lasts up to 16 hours, non-transferable, vibrant colour

Buy now

Revlon Super Lustrous Matte Is Everything in Dark Night Queen

Revlon Super Lustrous Matte Is Everything in Dark Night Queen
Revlon Super Lustrous Matte Is Everything in Dark Night Queen. Picture: PH

Price: £4.99

Features: High-impact colour, non-caking formula, lightweight and smooth feel

Buy now

L'Oreal Color Riche Lipstick Limited Edition in My Perfect Nude, by AJ Odudu

L'Oreal Color Riche Lipstick Limited Edition in My Perfect Nude, by AJ Odudu
L'Oreal Color Riche Lipstick Limited Edition in My Perfect Nude, by AJ Odudu. Picture: PH

Price: £8.88

Features: Matte finish, packed with pure pigments for a vivid colour, enriched with oils for hydration

Buy now

3INA 'The Lipstick' in 114 Light Framboise

3INA 'The Lipstick' in 114 Light Framboise
3INA 'The Lipstick' in 114 Light Framboise. Picture: PH

Price: £5.95

Features: Made with essential oils, long-lasting sheen, vegan and cruelty free, super smooth application

Buy now

