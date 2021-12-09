Best skincare regime sets on the market for flawless and hydrated skin
9 December 2021, 14:55 | Updated: 9 December 2021, 15:16
The best skincare sets for people looking to improve their skin with a new regime.
With 2022 quickly approaching, a New Year's resolution many people will be making is to look after their skin better.
Whether you're current regime isn't working for your skin type, or you're ready to try something new, the New Year is the perfect time to invest in yourself.
To make things easier for you, we've pulled together some of the best skin regime sets on the market.
From The Ordinary to ELEMIS and Liz Earle, here's our top picks:
The Balance Set by The Ordinary
What does it include?
- Squalane Cleanser (50ml)
- Salicylic Acid 2% Masque (50ml)
- Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% (30ml)
- Natural Moisturising Factors + HA (30ml)
Price: £31.37
The Ultimate Skincare Collection by ELEMIS
What does it include?
- Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, Full Size, 100g
- Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, Supersize, 100ml
- Pro-Collagen Overnight Matrix, 30ml
- Pro-Collagen Energising Marine Cleanser, 30ml
- Pro-Collagen Eye Revive Mask, Full Size, 15ml
- Pro-Collagen Marine Moisture Essence, 28ml
- Luxury Cleansing Cloth
Price: £185.32
Brighter Every Day Collection by Liz Earle
What does it include?
- Cleanse and Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser 50ml
- Instant Boost Skin Tonic 50ml
- Eyebright Soothing Eye Lotion 50ml
- Instant Brightening Eye Cream 15ml
- Pure Cotton Cloth and Hook
Price: £35.00
Perfect Skin Bundle by Sand & Sky
What does it include?
- Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay Face Mask
- Flash Perfection Exfoliating Treatment Face Scrub
Price: £44.45
Vitamin C Regime Bundle by Nip + Fab
What does it include?
- Vitamin C fix Brightening pads
- Vitamin C fix tonic
- Vitamin C fix serum
Price: £21.35
Daily Detox 3 Step Regime For Oily Skin by Simple
What does it include?
- Simple Daily skin detox cleansing stick
- Simple Daily skin detox pore Polisher face scrub
- Simple Daily skin detox SOS booster gel
Price: £11.40
Revitalift Laser Anti Ageing Skincare Set by L'Oreal Paris
What does it include?
- Day cream moisturiser 50ml
- Targeted eye cream 15ml
- Intensive night cream discovery Size 15ml
Price: £44.99
Hydro Boost Gift Set by Neutrogena
What does it include?
- Hydro Boost Aqua Cleansing Gel
- Hydro Boost Aqua Pearl Serum
- Hydro Boost Aqua Gel
Price: £29.81