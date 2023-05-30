Father's Day 2023 gift ideas: What to buy your dad this year

30 May 2023, 15:49

Here's what to get your dad for Father's Day
Here's what to get your dad for Father's Day. Picture: Getty Images/Slumberdown/New Balance/Dualit/Prezzybox/STAUB/One4All

From kitchen gadgets, to cocktails - here's what to buy the special man in your life for Father's Day this year!

Father's Day is getting closer but there is definitely still time to get your dad or father figure a gift he’ll love.

So, whether he’s into technology, grooming products, sports or a cheeky tipple… we have the ultimate gift guide.

Dualit Milk Frother

Dualit Milk Frother. Picture: Dualit

DIY pizza kit

Just Spices DIY pizza kit. Picture: Just Spices

Slumberdown Anti-Snore Pillow

Slumberdown Anti-Snore Pillow. Picture: Slumberdown

Grooming kit

GLOSSYBOX Grooming Kit. Picture: GLOSSYBOX

One4All giftcard

One4All active giftcard. Picture: One4All

MOTH socks and cocktail

MOTH socks and cocktail. Picture: MOTH

The Ultimate Dad Bag

The Ultimate Dad Bag. Picture: Cartwright & Butler

Toaster

Dualit Classic 4-Slot Toaster. Picture: Dualit

Stackable Cocotte

STAUB Stackable Cocotte. Picture: STAUB

100 golf courses bucket list

100 golf courses bucket list. Picture: Prezzybox

New balance trainers

New Balance trainers. Picture: New Balance

