How to sleep in hot weather: 7 tips on sleeping in a heatwave

How to get a good night's sleep in hot weather. Picture: Getty

Britain is about experience its biggest heatwave of the year - here's how to get a good night's sleep in hot weather

The UK is about to be hit by an absolute scorcher, with temperatures as high as 37C expected in some parts of the country.

Although we're not complaining about the good weather, we are a bit concerned about how on earth we're going to manage to sleep in that heat. Here are some top tips on ensuring a comfortable night.

1) Wear cotton pyjamas

Surprisingly, it's actually better to wear pyjamas rather than sleep naked - as long as they're made of cotton.

These will allow your skin to breathe and will soak up any rogue sweat.

2) Invest in a good fan

Sleeping with the fan on isn't best advised, but you can certainly cool yourself down before bed or put one on a timer.

Keeping a fan in your room is advised in the hot weather. Picture: Aldi

3) Keep plenty of cold water by your bed

You're more susceptible to dehydration during hot weather, so combat this by keeping plenty of water in your room. This will help you stay cool in the night, as well as hydrate you. You could even pour some over yourself if you overheat during the night.

Getting a good night's sleep in a heatwave can be a challenge (stock image). Picture: Getty

4) Spray your bedsheets with water

If you're really struggling, spraying your sheets and pillows with cold water before bed will cool you down when you attempt to sleep.

5) Cool yourself down before bed

Having a cold shower before bed will make a significant impact on lowering your body temperature. If you don't have time, you could also wet your hair, feet and back of the neck to cool yourself down.

6) Keep your room cool during the day

Keeping your curtains shut during the day should ensure that your room stays cooler than if the sun is allowed to shine inside.

7) Switch off all electrical devices in your room

Electrical devices emit heat, so it's worth ensuring all sockets are unplugged or switched off before you go to bed.