This cheap DIY hack will keep spiders out of your house this autumn

30 September 2019, 17:38

This woman's hack is said to repel the influx of spiders in the UK at the moment
This woman's hack is said to repel the influx of spiders in the UK at the moment. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

One woman has shared her cheap and cheerful hack to keep the creepy-crawlies at bay this spider season.

It’s starting to look a lot like Autumn across the UK; leaves are falling from trees, the temperature is dropping, and – of course – our homes are being plagued by spiders.

That’s right, spider season is officially upon up – but you’ll probably know that already.

READ MORE: Here’s how to spot the UK’s biting spiders as they invade British homes this season

Mating season among the arachnids means female spiders are getting comfy in your home, while the men enter in search for a female to mate with.

Along with that, it’s rainy and windy outside, which means our homes are even better for spiders to hang out – but no longer.

The hack will cost you under £2 if you don't have the products in your house already
The hack will cost you under £2 if you don't have the products in your house already. Picture: Tesco

One woman has shared her cheap and easy hack to get rid of the creepy crawlies from around your homes.

Posting in the Facebook group Extreme Coupling and Bargains UK, Sylvia Crawford explained how she mixed mint leaves with anti-bacterial liquid and water to create the perfect anti-spider spray.

She wrote on the page: “Had leftover packet of mint and small amount of cleaner left.

“Chopped mint and added to anti-bac cleaner and filled with water.

The UK is in spider season, seeing an influx of the creepy-crawlies in their homes
The UK is in spider season, seeing an influx of the creepy-crawlies in their homes. Picture: Getty

“Sprayed under window sill outside and around the door. I watched the spiders run as I sprayed.”

She added: “They hate mint right enough. Some people use essential oils but I just thought I would use up what I had.”

And if you don’t have mint or anti-bacterial spray in your home, the items will cost under £2 from your local supermarket.

Spiders hate the pungent smell of mint you see, which is why many people pour a little peppermint oil around their homes to help keep the pests at bay.

READ NOW: Woman left HORRIFIED after discovering enormous huntsman spider lurking in her house

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Here's the best Halloween costumes for children

The best Halloween costume ideas for kids in 2019 - from cartoon characters to creepy clowns

Fashion

The DIY chimney is a centerpiece in the living room

Christmas-obsessed mum is mocked for setting up her decorations in September
Bottomless brunch is the only acceptable way to spend your weekend

A definitive guide to the UK's most weird and wonderful bottomless brunches

Food & Health

Ian and Denise booked their stay through Airbnb, and the apartment was listed by Lux Travel Collective – the accommodation had 37 reviews and a five-star rating on the site

Holidaymakers left furious after turning up to £10,000 Airbnb penthouse apartment to find it doesn’t exist

Travel

Croatia is a country well worth visiting

How Croatia's luxurious Arena Kazela transformed my perceptions of camping holidays

Travel

Trending on Heart

There are some dark storylines set to hit Walford

Explosive EastEnders trailer teases danger for Whitney, dramatic new arrivals and a harrowing tragedy for Jay

TV & Movies

An expert has revealed the interior design mistakes we're all making

Here’s the biggest mistakes people make when decorating their homes, according to an interior designer
Here's everything you need to know about I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity 2019: When does it start, who's in the rumoured line-up and will Ant McPartlin present?

TV & Movies

The full lineup has been revealed

Dancing on Ice 2020's full lineup revealed: from Joe Swash to H from Steps

TV & Movies

Forever 21 has announced it will be closing hundreds of stores worldwide

Forever 21 files for bankruptcy putting hundreds of stores at risk of closure

Fashion