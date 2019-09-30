This cheap DIY hack will keep spiders out of your house this autumn

This woman's hack is said to repel the influx of spiders in the UK at the moment. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

One woman has shared her cheap and cheerful hack to keep the creepy-crawlies at bay this spider season.

It’s starting to look a lot like Autumn across the UK; leaves are falling from trees, the temperature is dropping, and – of course – our homes are being plagued by spiders.

That’s right, spider season is officially upon up – but you’ll probably know that already.

Mating season among the arachnids means female spiders are getting comfy in your home, while the men enter in search for a female to mate with.

Along with that, it’s rainy and windy outside, which means our homes are even better for spiders to hang out – but no longer.

The hack will cost you under £2 if you don't have the products in your house already. Picture: Tesco

One woman has shared her cheap and easy hack to get rid of the creepy crawlies from around your homes.

Posting in the Facebook group Extreme Coupling and Bargains UK, Sylvia Crawford explained how she mixed mint leaves with anti-bacterial liquid and water to create the perfect anti-spider spray.

She wrote on the page: “Had leftover packet of mint and small amount of cleaner left.

“Chopped mint and added to anti-bac cleaner and filled with water.

The UK is in spider season, seeing an influx of the creepy-crawlies in their homes. Picture: Getty

“Sprayed under window sill outside and around the door. I watched the spiders run as I sprayed.”

She added: “They hate mint right enough. Some people use essential oils but I just thought I would use up what I had.”

And if you don’t have mint or anti-bacterial spray in your home, the items will cost under £2 from your local supermarket.

Spiders hate the pungent smell of mint you see, which is why many people pour a little peppermint oil around their homes to help keep the pests at bay.

