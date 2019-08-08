Superdrug is now selling a pill that delays your period for your holiday

Superdrug have announced they will be selling a pill that stops your period. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

The highstreet store is the retailer to sell the drug norethisteron – but it's not cheap.

Superdrug announced yesterday that women will now be able to buy the “period delay pill” in their high street stores.

The drug - known as norethisteron - is most commonly used by those who want to delay their period while they’re on holiday and has previously only been available on prescription.

But that’s all changed after Superdrug revealed they will be the first retailer to offer it to customers as a walk-in service.

Women over the age of 18 will be able to have an in-store consultation at its pharmacies so they don't have to wait for an appointment to see their GP.

They will be asked to fill out a questionnaire and one of their doctors will then review it and prescribe a suitable treatment.

Superdrug say this step forward will “give women more choice over their bodies”, and are selling packs of 30 (£29), 60 (£45) and 90 (£59) pills, which last for 10, 20 and 30 days.

The period delay pill is now available in Superdrug stores. Picture: Superdrug

Read More: Boots 'planning to close more than 200 stores' - is your local affected?

Michael Henry, Superdrug’s healthcare director, said: “We continue to look for ways to bring accessible healthcare to our customers on the high street.

"The Period Delay Pill has been available on our Online Doctor service previously and now introducing it in our pharmacies and nurse clinics with a consultation and questionnaire allows women to make the choice easily and quickly should they choose to delay their period.”

Read More: Woman crowdfunds for surgery to remove 15lbs of excess skin after shedding 12 stone

What is norethisteron and how does it work?

The “delay pill” can temporarily stop periods for up to 30 days.

It should be taken three days before the expected period starts and will delay it up until three days after the last tablet.

Norethisterone is a man-made version of the female sex hormone progesterone, which declines towards the end of the menstrual cycle and causes women to bleed.

The drug works by mimicking the effects of natural progesterone, so taking it a few days before your period is due will trick your body into thinking you're pregnant. This means you don't have a period until you stop taking it.

However, taking the tablets will not protect you against pregnancy, so you still need to use a method of contraception.

The NHS website states norethisterone may not be suitable if you have a history of blood clots, and possible side effects include breast tenderness, nausea, headaches, or disturbances in mood and sex drive, states the NHS.

Visit the NHS website to find out more.