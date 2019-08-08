Superdrug is now selling a pill that delays your period for your holiday

8 August 2019, 09:58

Superdrug have announced they will be selling a pill that stops your period
Superdrug have announced they will be selling a pill that stops your period. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

The highstreet store is the retailer to sell the drug norethisteron – but it's not cheap.

Superdrug announced yesterday that women will now be able to buy the “period delay pill” in their high street stores.

The drug - known as norethisteron - is most commonly used by those who want to delay their period while they’re on holiday and has previously only been available on prescription.

But that’s all changed after Superdrug revealed they will be the first retailer to offer it to customers as a walk-in service.

Women over the age of 18 will be able to have an in-store consultation at its pharmacies so they don't have to wait for an appointment to see their GP.

They will be asked to fill out a questionnaire and one of their doctors will then review it and prescribe a suitable treatment.

Superdrug say this step forward will “give women more choice over their bodies”, and are selling packs of 30 (£29), 60 (£45) and 90 (£59) pills, which last for 10, 20 and 30 days.

The period delay pill is now available in Superdrug stores
The period delay pill is now available in Superdrug stores. Picture: Superdrug

Read More: Boots 'planning to close more than 200 stores' - is your local affected?

Michael Henry, Superdrug’s healthcare director, said: “We continue to look for ways to bring accessible healthcare to our customers on the high street.

"The Period Delay Pill has been available on our Online Doctor service previously and now introducing it in our pharmacies and nurse clinics with a consultation and questionnaire allows women to make the choice easily and quickly should they choose to delay their period.”

Read More: Woman crowdfunds for surgery to remove 15lbs of excess skin after shedding 12 stone

What is norethisteron and how does it work?

The “delay pill” can temporarily stop periods for up to 30 days.

It should be taken three days before the expected period starts and will delay it up until three days after the last tablet.

Norethisterone is a man-made version of the female sex hormone progesterone, which declines towards the end of the menstrual cycle and causes women to bleed.

The drug works by mimicking the effects of natural progesterone, so taking it a few days before your period is due will trick your body into thinking you're pregnant. This means you don't have a period until you stop taking it.

However, taking the tablets will not protect you against pregnancy, so you still need to use a method of contraception.

The NHS website states norethisterone may not be suitable if you have a history of blood clots, and possible side effects include breast tenderness, nausea, headaches, or disturbances in mood and sex drive, states the NHS.

Visit the NHS website to find out more.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Mum, 45, buys herself and daughter matching lip fillers for "princess" Mariah's 21st birthday.

Mum splurges on matching LIP FILLERS for herself and daughter as 21st birthday present

Beauty

Carluccio's will be selling vegan croissants from August 14th

Carluccio's are launching VEGAN croissants for just £1

Food & Health

Steff weighed 32 stone at her heaviest

Woman crowdfunds for surgery to remove 15lbs of excess skin after shedding 12 stone
There's a huge selection of gorgeous brown lipsticks on the market

Brown lipstick is back in - as 90s fashion and makeup makes its return

Beauty

The shopping brand has since apologised for any offence caused, stating that it was an “isolated” event

John Lewis cancel MAC's ‘back to school’ makeup classes for 12-year-olds following outrage from parents

Trending on Heart

Joe Swash has opened up about wanting more kids

Joe Swash reveals he wants a daughter with Stacey Solomon after birth of baby Rex

Celebrities

The Backstreet boys all have wives

Who are the Backstreet Boys' wives? Brian, Nick, Howie, AJ and Kevin's partners revealed

Celebrities

According to a superfan of the show, Rachel carried her first child for an entire year before giving birth to baby Emma.

Friends fan spots 'HUGE ERROR' in Rachel's pregnancy timeline as dates 'don't add up'

TV & Movies

Amber and Greg are set to make a fortune from Instagram

Here's how much Love Island winners Amber and Greg can charge per Instagram post

TV & Movies

The pair were tapped out late last night

Lady C hints at Lauren Goodger and Jack Fincham 'rompy pompy' after pair miss their This Morning slot

Celebrities

Fans have gone wild over this photo of David Beckham

David Beckham sends fans wild as they spot ‘huge bulge’ in holiday photo with Victoria

Celebrities