Boots 'planning to close more than 200 stores' - is your local affected?

30 May 2019, 17:16 | Updated: 30 May 2019, 17:17

Boots is reportedly set to close 200 stores
Boots is reportedly set to close 200 stores. Picture: Getty

Is your local Boots store set for a potential closure?

It could be bad news for fans of high street store Boots, because the healthy and beauty giant is reportedly considering closing more than 200 shops.

According to Sky News, many outlets have been put under review for possible closure during the next two years.

If 200 stores shut down, it would equate to 10% of their huge portfolio of 2,500 shops.

The business also owns more than 600 Boots Opticians practices, and 500 Boots Hearingcare shops.

Hundreds of jobs could be at risk
Hundreds of jobs could be at risk. Picture: Getty

This comes as it’s US parent company - Walgreens Boots Alliance - attempts to cut $1bn (£790bn) in costs worldwide, in order to “offer customers lower prices and better services.”

Sources told Sky News the affected shops are thought to close when their lease expires but added that staff would be relocated to a new or existing store where possible.

Read More: Post Office network 'close to collapse' with 2,500 branches set to close in one year

Boots currently employs 56,000 people, but up to 350 jobs are already at risk at the company’s head office in Nottingham as part of cost-cutting plans.

Where are the potential closures happening?

It’s not yet clear which stores could be affected, but Boots bosses have since revealed that while they don’t have a store closure programme set up, they are “realistic about the future”.

“We currently do not have a major programme envisaged, but as you'd expect we always review underperforming stores and seek out opportunities for consolidation,’ a spokesperson told us at Heart.co.uk.

Read More: M&S to close another 35 stores in the UK as restructuring plans continue

“As is natural with a business of our size, we have stores opening, closing and relocating on a regular basis, but we have had around 2,500 stores open for several years now.”

They continued: “In fact we’re investing in our stores – last year, we completed a huge merchandising project to update our self-selection cosmetics areas in 2,200 of our stores.

“We have recently announced the planned opening of a new flagship store in Covent Garden, London and the reinvention of our beauty business in 24 stores across the UK."

Before adding: "We are being realistic about the future and that we will need to be agile to adapt to the changing landscape.”

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Abaton Island Resort & Spa is the perfect long weekend getaway

Why you need to visit Abaton Island Resort & Spa - the Cretan paradise loved by Jake Quickenden and Lucy Mecklenburgh

Travel

The treatment banishes zits straight away

The £27 spot-removing stickers are now back in stock, but be quick!

Beauty

The campaign wants to get women speaking confidently about their privates

The Eve Appeal's Get Lippy Campaign: It's time to talk about 'down there'
This quick and easy hack changed one mum's life

Mum reveals genius hack that stops her baby waking up early

"Jaffa cakes aren’t biscuits you spoons they’re cakes they go hard when they’ve gone off unlike biscuits that go soft," raged one Twitter user.

Outrage as Jaffa Cakes make list of Brits’ top 5 favourite BISCUITS

Food & Health

Trending on Heart

Kathy Beale has unveiled 'The Prince Albert'

EastEnders' Kathy Beale unveils Walford's first gay bar - and it looks amazing

TV & Movies

Amy partied with Liam Payne in the VIP area of a nightclub.

Inside Love Island star Amy Hart’s wild night with Liam Payne

TV & Movies

Love Island contestants are allowed to leave the villa

Love Island secrets: Why the cast are allowed one day off filming to leave the villa

TV & Movies

Geordie More will give reality fans a glimpse into how life has changed for their favourite reality stars.

Geordie Shore spin-off: MTV follows Gaz Beadle, Marnie Simpson, Sophie Kasaei and Aaron Chalmers in brand new show

TV & Movies

JK Rowling has written four new books

Four new Harry Potter books to be released by JK Rowling 'to delve deeper into the rich history of magic'

Showbiz

The best-selling 2013 novel is being adapted into a film starring American actor Ansel Elgort.

When is The Goldfinch movie out, who's in the cast with Ansel Elgort and is there a trailer?

TV & Movies