M&S to close another 35 stores in the UK as restructuring plans continue

By Alice Dear

Marks & Spencer shoppers might be losing their local very soon, but will you be affected?

Marks & Spencer’s restructuring plans are continuing as the brand announce the planned closures of 35 more stores.

Of these, 25 are M&S Food stores, and 10 are M&S clothing stores.

This comes after the brand announced a restructuring in 2016 due to a to per cent drop in annual profits.

Of these 35 stores, some will be axed completely while others may simply be relocated.

While the company has not announced the 35 stores closing, they have said they will be smaller, low volume stores.

Since the restructuring in 2016, 35 stores have closed between November 2016 and March 2019 including Basildon, Covent Garden, Newmarket, Slough, Stockport and Dover branches.

13 stores have been closed from the beginning of April to today, which include Ashford, Buxton, Hull, Bedford and Boston.

Marks & Spencer’s CEO Steve Rowe has previously said: “Whilst there are green shoots, we have not been consistent in our delivery in a number of areas of the business.

“M&S is changing faster than at any time in my career - substantial changes across the business to our processes, ranges and operations - and this has constrained this year's performance, particularly in clothing and home.”

He added: “However, we remain on track with our transformation and are now well on the road to making M&S special again."