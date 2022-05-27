Iconic 00s brand Tammy Girl has made a comeback

Tammy Girl is back! Picture: ASOS/Tammy Girl

By Polly Foreman

17 years after closing its doors, Tammy Girl is now available to buy again on ASOS.

In news that's singlehandedly made our entire year, we can now officially wear Tammy Girl again.

Those of us who were teens in the noughties will have happy memories of spending our Saturdays browsing various wearing diamanté encrusted t-shirts with words like 'Bad Grl' and 'Babes with Attitude' on them, and we can now *finally* relive this wonderful experience.

Daisy Street have launched a 32-piece capsule collection, and it's all available to shop now on ASOS.

"This is a very exciting move for us at Daisy Street," Daisy Street’s Managing Director, Tay Singh, said in a statement. "Over the past 10 years we have worked hard to become one of the leading fashion brands for the Gen Z and Millennial customer. Staying true to our values as a brand, the re-launch of Tammy Girl is an extension of who we are."

The collection includes grungey t-shirts, midi-skirts, and butterfly prints galore.

See our picks of the best bits of the collection below:

These butterfly crop tops are perfect for summer. Picture: ASOS/Tammy Girl

Tammy Girl one shoulder crop top with contrast butterfly flocking

£15.00

You can also get a hoody with the Tammy logo. Picture: ASOS/Tammy Girl

Tammy Girl oversized hoodie in white with sparkly logo

£27.00

This pink butterfly top is ideal for festivals. Picture: ASOS/Tammy Girl

Tammy Girl tie front mesh cardigan in pink butterfly co-ord

£20.00

We love this baby blue tank top. Picture: ASOS/Tammy Girl

Tammy Girl slash neck vest in baby blue with tattoo print

£15

We love the flared sleeves on this pink crop top. Picture: ASOS/Tammy Girl

Tammy Girl fitted long sleeve top with asymmetric hem with pink print

£22

This skirt is a serious noughties throwback. Picture: ASOS/Tammy Girl

Tammy Girl slinky midi skirt with bow waist in patchwork denim

£29

The collection is available to shop at ASOS now. Picture: ASOS/Tammy Girl

Tammy Girl Y2K midi cami dress in dragon pink flocking

£34.99

