Tarte has launched the 'Foundcealer' - a foundation and concealer hybrid

1 May 2019, 16:44

The brand new Tarte foundcealer will transform the cosmetics industry
The brand new Tarte foundcealer will transform the cosmetics industry. Picture: TARTE
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The two-in-one product is also completely vegan

Tarte have launched the first foundcealer and it's sent makeup artists, beauty bloggers and fans of the brands crazy.

It promises an ultra-comfortable, natural radiant finish and medium customisable coverage, which varies depending on your method of application, be it with your fingers (light), a sponge (medium) or a brush (full).

At the moment, the dual purpose product has a 'six per order' limit due to its popularity and will set you back £36 on QVC UK, but it does come with a free blending sponge.

QVC is the only place you can grab Tarte products in the UK
QVC is the only place you can grab Tarte products in the UK. Picture: QVC UK

Tarte Babassu Foundcealer Skincare Foundation & Sponge, £36 from QVC UK

The Babassu Foundcealer is available in 30 different shades on the US Tarte website, but unfortunately only six shades on the QVC UK one, although we believe that more options will be added.

Customers of all ages have praised the brand new invention, with one named 'Tina001' commenting: "this foundation lasted all day and didn’t got oily on me which is rare for me. She added that it was "lightweight and very easy to blend".

'CassiesMum' also praised the foundation, saying: "Love Tarte and have tried and used many of their foundations but this one takes the biscuit".

If Tarte's other products are anything to go off, this will be a huge hit.

Here are some of our top Tarte picks:

Shape Tape concealer is one of Tarte's best-selling products
Shape Tape concealer is one of Tarte's best-selling products. Picture: QVC UK
The Amazonian Clay Mascara is another top-seller
The Gifted Amazonian Clay Mascara is another top-seller. Picture: QVC UK
The Park Avenue Princess Chisel Palette is a beauty blogger fave
The Park Avenue Princess Chisel Palette is a beauty blogger fave. Picture: QVC UK

