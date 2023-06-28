Teacher who avoided going to work for 20 years is fired

By Alice Dear

The teacher, dubbed 'Italy's worst employee', only worked four years out of the 24 she had been teaching.

A teacher from Italy has been fired from her role at a Venice secondary school after avoiding work for 20 years.

Cinzia Paolina De Lio, believed to be 56, managed to avoid two decades of work by using sick leave, holiday time and permits to attend conferences in school time.

The woman was employed to teach literature and philosophy to the students of the secondary school, but her lack of dedication to her job led the students to strike.

During the time she was at work, Cinzia has been accused of texting during oral exams, giving students incorrect marks and even borrowing textbooks from then when she forgot her own.

The teacher's role at the school was put in jeopardy when school inspectors attended one of her classes, describing it as 'confusing'.

Cinzia was fired from her teaching position, however, was reinstated when she took the case to court.

However, after the court heard that Cinzia has technically only worked four years out of the 24 she had been at the school, the decision to give her her job back was reversed and backed buy the Supreme Court.

The Italian Supreme court dubbed Cinzia as "permanently and absolutely unsuitable" for the job.

