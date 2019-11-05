Royal Mint launch The Snowman 50p coins to celebrate 40 years of the iconic Christmas story

Royal Mint an honouring The Snowman with three coins. Picture: Royal Mint

By Alice Dear

The Snowman was first published in 1978, and is now being honoured by Royal Mint with it’s own 50p coin.

The story of The Snowman, whether through the books or short film, has enchanted imaginations for years now.

The short film version of the book, which was released in 1982, has become a Christmas must-have for many families as they watch James and his Snowman friend float across the UK in a snowstorm.

Now, lovers of the sweet story can mark 40 years since the book was first published with a special 50p coin embossed with the characters on it.

Royal Mint have launched three versions of The Snowman coin, all varying in exclusivity and price. Picture: Royal Mint

The first coin is thee Brilliant Uncirculated 50p which is the silver version of the illustration, and will set you back £10. Picture: Royal Mint

Royal Mint have launched three versions of The Snowman coin, all varying in exclusivity and price.

The design of the coin shows the Snowman standing in front of a snowy woods with James starring up at him, and was designed by Robin Shaw.

The first coin is the Brilliant Uncirculated 50p which is the silver version of the illustration, and will set you back £10.

The Snowman 50p Silver Proof Coin – which is the only coloured one of the collection – comes in a special case and is limited edition, with only 25,000 available.

There are only 600 available of the Gold Proof version. Picture: Royal Mint

This version will only cost you £65, while the Gold Proof Coin will cost you a whopping £980.

There are only 600 available of the Gold Proof version, and 85 per cent of those have already been reserved.

As part of the collection, Royal Mint are also selling a Snowman piggy bank, which will set you back £95.

Nicola Howell, director of consumer at The Royal Mint said of the new release: “Following the fantastic response to The Snowman’s debut appearance on a 50p coin to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Raymond Briggs’ classic tale in 2018, we are delighted to introduce the second coin in the series capturing James and The Snowman’s friendship.”

