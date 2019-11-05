Royal Mint launch The Snowman 50p coins to celebrate 40 years of the iconic Christmas story

5 November 2019, 13:47 | Updated: 5 November 2019, 14:22

Royal Mint an honouring The Snowman with three coins
Royal Mint an honouring The Snowman with three coins. Picture: Royal Mint
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Snowman was first published in 1978, and is now being honoured by Royal Mint with it’s own 50p coin.

The story of The Snowman, whether through the books or short film, has enchanted imaginations for years now.

The short film version of the book, which was released in 1982, has become a Christmas must-have for many families as they watch James and his Snowman friend float across the UK in a snowstorm.

READ MORE: Royal Mint release Wallace and Gromit 50p coin to celebrate 30 years of the iconic TV and film series

Now, lovers of the sweet story can mark 40 years since the book was first published with a special 50p coin embossed with the characters on it.

Royal Mint have launched three versions of The Snowman coin, all varying in exclusivity and price
Royal Mint have launched three versions of The Snowman coin, all varying in exclusivity and price. Picture: Royal Mint
The first coin is thee Brilliant Uncirculated 50p which is the silver version of the illustration, and will set you back £10
The first coin is thee Brilliant Uncirculated 50p which is the silver version of the illustration, and will set you back £10. Picture: Royal Mint

Royal Mint have launched three versions of The Snowman coin, all varying in exclusivity and price.

The design of the coin shows the Snowman standing in front of a snowy woods with James starring up at him, and was designed by Robin Shaw.

The first coin is the Brilliant Uncirculated 50p which is the silver version of the illustration, and will set you back £10.

The Snowman 50p Silver Proof Coin – which is the only coloured one of the collection – comes in a special case and is limited edition, with only 25,000 available.

There are only 600 available of the Gold Proof version
There are only 600 available of the Gold Proof version. Picture: Royal Mint

This version will only cost you £65, while the Gold Proof Coin will cost you a whopping £980.

There are only 600 available of the Gold Proof version, and 85 per cent of those have already been reserved.

As part of the collection, Royal Mint are also selling a Snowman piggy bank, which will set you back £95.

Nicola Howell, director of consumer at The Royal Mint said of the new release: “Following the fantastic response to The Snowman’s debut appearance on a 50p coin to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Raymond Briggs’ classic tale in 2018, we are delighted to introduce the second coin in the series capturing James and The Snowman’s friendship.”

READ MORE: The rarest 50p coins in circulation revealed by Royal Mint that could be worth more than £400

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

There could soon be an alternative to smear tests (stock images)

Smear tests could be replaced by at-home urine testing kits in 'promising' medical breakthrough
The cut price store always sell a variety of great festive bargains

Mums are loving Home Bargains' £3 Christmas Eve boxes for kids full of festive goodies
The top 40 best things about Britain have been revealed

The top 40 best things about Britain have been revealed - including roast dinners and Ant and Dec
Natalia Grace Barnett has denied she's a scam artist

Dwarf orphan accused of ‘pretending to be a child’ denies trying to kill adoptive family
The poor puppy passed away as a result of terrifying fireworks

Puppy dies from heart attack after being left terrified by fireworks

Trending on Heart

Robert Preston is set to be found out

Coronation Street spoilers: Cheating Robert Preston finally exposed by Michelle after shock car crash

TV & Movies

Neil has hinted he'll be back on Strictly this weekend

Strictly’s Neil Jones shares 'positive' news about returning with Alex Scott after nasty calf injury

TV & Movies

Many members of the bride's family refused to turn up to the wedding

Don't Tell The Bride groom branded 'worst ever' after arranging cave wedding her family refused to attend

TV & Movies

The star opened up about her dietary habits

Gemma Collins reveals she 'hasn't stopped eating' since Arg breakup, as she returns to TOWIE

Celebrities

Keanu Reeves has gone public with his new girlfriend

Keanu Reeves, 55, goes public with new girlfriend Alexandra Grant, 46

Celebrities