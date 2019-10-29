Royal Mint release Wallace and Gromit 50p coin to celebrate 30 years of the iconic TV and film series

There are three versions of the coin, all varying in exclusivity and price
There are three versions of the coin, all varying in exclusivity and price. Picture: Royal Mint
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Wallace and Gromit made it’s first TV appearance in 1989, and three decades later they are being honoured by Royal Mint.

Royal Mint have released a collection of Wallace and Gromit coins this week.

This special honour marks 30 years since Wallace and Gromit first aired on TV in the late 80s.

The coin has been designed by the creator of Wallace and Gromit, Nick Park, and features both iconic characters on the 50p, along with the Latin “CASEUS PRAESTANS” which translates to “cracking cheese”.

The coin is also framed by the shell of the rocket ship the pair took to the moon in one of their many adventures.

There are three versions of the coin, all varying in exclusivity and price.

The Wallace and Gromit 50p Silver Proof Coin, of which there are only 25,000, can be purchased for £65
The Wallace and Gromit 50p Silver Proof Coin, of which there are only 25,000, can be purchased for £65. Picture: Royal Mint

The first is the Wallace and Gromit 50p Brilliant Uncirculated Coin which can be yours for £10.

The Wallace and Gromit 50p Silver Proof Coin, of which there are only 25,000, can be purchased for £65.

The big collectors item is the Wallace and Gromit 50p Gold Proof Coin, which can be yours for a whopping £980.

There are only 630 of the 22 carat gold coins available, and 75 per cent of those have already been reserved.

There are only 630 of the 22 carat gold coin available
There are only 630 of the 22 carat gold coin available. Picture: Royal Mint

Creator Nick Park said of the Royal Mint release: “When A Grand Day Out was first screened thirty years ago, we never expected for Wallace & Gromit to become such a long-standing, well-loved series around the world.

“It's been an honour to work with The Royal Mint to bring the pair to life in a new way".

