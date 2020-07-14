Nasa creates thirteenth star sign called 'Ophiuchus' for those born in November and December

14 July 2020, 12:38 | Updated: 14 July 2020, 13:14

Your star sign could be different to what you once thought... (stock image)
Your star sign could be different to what you once thought... (stock image). Picture: Getty
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

The new star sign Ophiuchus means 'the snake bearer' and some people born in November and December may fall under it.

Nasa has said there's a thirteenth star sign called 'Orphiuchus' following claims that the stars have 'realigned'.

According to a report by The Sun, The US space agency has revealed that those born between November 29 and December 17 will fall under the new sign - which means 'the snake bearer' - so your Zodiac sign may not be what you think it is...

The new horoscope comes from the Greek word meaning 'serpent bearing' (stock image)
The new horoscope comes from the Greek word meaning 'serpent bearing' (stock image). Picture: Getty

The new sign has apparently appeared between Scorpio and Sagittarius, meaning some others have moved to make way for it.

Astrological signs are determined by the sun's position relative to a constellation on the day you're born, and they were invented by the Babylonians around 2,500 years ago.

But earth's wobbly axis means that none of the constellations are in the same place as they were, meaning that the 12 signs we know may have changed.

According the report, some Capricorns may now be Sagittarius, while Scorpios could be Libras.

A Nasa spokesperson said, according to The Sun: "The line from Earth through the sun points to Virgo for 45 days, but it points to Scorpius for only seven days.

Star signs were invented by the Babylonians 2,500 years ago (stock image)
Star signs were invented by the Babylonians 2,500 years ago (stock image). Picture: Getty

"To make a tidy match with their 12-month calendar, the Babylonians ignored the fact the sun actually moves through 13 constellations, not 12.

"Then they assigned each of those constellations equal amounts of time.

"Besides the 12 familiar constellations of the zodiac, the sun is also aligned with Ophiuchus for about 18 days each year."

Ophiuchus are said to share many of the same characteristics as Sagittariuses, with those falling under it described as healers and light-bearers.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

