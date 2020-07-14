Government release posters to show which restaurants are enrolled in Eat Out to Help Out scheme

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme is starting next month. Picture: Getty Images/Gov.uk

By Naomi Bartram

Families should look out for these posters in the windows of their favourite restaurants.

The government has released posters for the new ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme, which will give families 50% off their meals.

The initiative was revealed in chancellor Rishi Sunak's mini-Budget last week in a bid to get the economy going again following the coronavirus pandemic.

It will see the government cover half of the cost of meals out, up to £10 a head, including children's meals and non-alcoholic drinks.

And in a bid to make it easier for diners to see which restaurants are taking part in the scheme, posters will be placed in windows and on tables.

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme posters. Picture: Gov.uk

Two of the images see restaurant workers, while the third sits on a plain blue background with the red and white logo.

The words read: “Welcome back, we’ve missed you,

“Come in, relax and enjoy up to £10 off food and non alcoholic drinks per person.”

A fourth poster adds: "This covers all food and non-alcoholic drinks. Everyone gets the discount – including children. And you can come back as many times as you like.

"The discount works with other special offers or vouchers too. Always follow Covid-19 secure guidelines."

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme starts in August. Picture: Gov.uk

Chains which have already signed up to the scheme include family favourites such as Toby Carvery, Nando's and Pizza Hut.

The discount will apply to food orders - but not takeaways - and can be used Monday through to Wednesday, starting on August 3 and running until August 31.

There will also be a range of digital posters for restaurants to share online and on their social media accounts.

An online tool is also set to be launched in the coming weeks so people can easily search for eligible restaurants in their area.

Restaurant goers can use the offer as many times as they want and there is no need to produce a voucher as complying restaurants will automatically cut bills.

Jim Harra, Chief Executive and First Permanent Secretary of HMRC, said: “The hospitality industry is among the sectors worst affected by COVID-19.

"The Eat Out to Help Out Scheme will deliver support to around 130,000 businesses, including restaurants, cafes and bars serving food and drink, helping to protect 1.8M jobs across the UK.

“Registering is easy, and we urge businesses to sign up early so they are ready to use the scheme when it starts on August 3.

“Businesses have made great efforts to re-open their sit-down services safely in line with social distancing guidance, so people can feel confident to dine out again."

