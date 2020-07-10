See the full list of businesses not allowed to reopen in July - including indoor theatres and nightclubs

See the businesses that are still closed. Picture: PA Images/Getty Images

What businesses are still banned from reopening on July 4? Here's the full list...

The government has once again loosened lockdown rules in England, with many businesses getting the green light to reopen again this month.

Gyms, swimming pools, spas, tanning salons and nail bars have all been given dates they can reopen in England.

This Saturday, outdoor pools and grassroots sports can restart, while theatres, opera, live music and dance troupes will also be able to put on outdoor shows.

Beauty salons will then follow suit on Monday 13 July, with some strict new measures in place.

And from July 25 indoor gyms, dance studios and skating rinks will also open their doors to customers once more.

But there are a few businesses which haven’t been told when they can open yet, including indoor play areas, bowling alleys or casinos. See the full list below…

What businesses are not allowed to open in July?

The following businesses have been told they can't reopen yet:

Indoor theatre

Nightclubs

Casinos

Indoor play areas including soft-play

Bowling alleys

Exhibition or Conference Centres - where they are to be used for exhibitions or conferences, other than for those who work for that venue.

Speaking about the changes, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said in a statement: "Our culture, heritage and arts are too precious to lose. That's why we're protecting venues like theatres from redevelopment if they fall on hard times.

"We are also giving further clarity on restart dates in our roadmap back to performance.

"From July 11 we can all enjoy performances outdoors with social distancing and we are working hard to get indoor audiences back as soon as we safely can, following pilots."

This comes after Boris Johnson lifted restrictions for pubs, restaurants, cinemas and hairdressers on July 4.

Non-essential shops were also allowed to reopen from June 15 in a bid to get the economy going again.

