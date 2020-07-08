Which restaurants are eligible for 'eat out to help out' 50 per cent vouchers and how do we claim them?

8 July 2020, 14:26 | Updated: 8 July 2020, 16:06

The new scheme will help the hospitality industry get back on its feet
The new scheme will help the hospitality industry get back on its feet. Picture: Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the Governments's new measures to help get the country back on its feet, but which restaurants, bars and cafes can we use the vouchers at?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has recently unveiled the drastic new plans the government has decided will best bring the UK's hospitality and tourism sector back up and running.

One new scheme being introduced is giving everyone in the UK vouchers for money off restaurant bills throughout the month of August on Mondays, Tuesday and Wednesdays.

READ MORE: Government announces 'eat out to help out' scheme which gives Brits 50 per cent off

Brits are excited to make the most of of the new voucher scheme
Brits are excited to make the most of of the new voucher scheme. Picture: Getty

The Government's 'eat out to help out' scheme will give 50 per cent off vouchers to every single Brit and can be used at participating businesses.

For all businesses which sign up to the scheme, there will be a maximum discount of £10 a head on sit down meals, including children.

Which restaurants, bars and cafes will we be able to use the vouchers at?

Restaurants, cafes and bars will need to sign up to get themselves onboard with the scheme.

At the moment there is no full list of names, but it's expected that the vast majority of companies - big or small - will get involved.

The vouchers will be valid for all of August
The vouchers will be valid for all of August. Picture: Getty

Sunak said: "Businesses will need to register, and can do so through a simple website, open next Monday.

"Each week in August, businesses can then claim the money back, with the funds in their bank account within five working days."

How do we claim the discount?

As customers, we don't need to do anything as this won't be a physical voucher card or discount code.

It will just be automatically applied to meals as this scheme is valid for everyone in the UK.

As long as the place you're dining at has signed up to the Government's scheme you will get the 50 per cent off your meal.

All you need to do is visit participating restaurants, bars, pubs or cafes in August on a Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday.

The industry has been hit hard with around 80 per cent of its workers left not working as a result of lockdown restrictions, so the push for diners to head out once more has been welcomed by the industry.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Both the social networking apps are use for messaging

Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp to 'merge apps', rolling messaging service into one

Four injured after crane collapses on house in Bow, east London

UK & World

Treasury spending splurge will keep economy off the cliff-edge - but bigger questions remain down the line

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Charles and Diana got married in 1981

Princess Diana's Panorama interview 'to be explored in four-part Channel 4 documentary'

TV & Movies

If you fancy yourself as a contender for Naked Attraction - sign up now!

Naked Attraction is back and looking for 'brave' contestants for the newest series

TV & Movies

The apparent 'hack' has left many baffled about the actual point

Woman bizarrely 'cleans' fruit and veg in dishwasher using vinegar and people can't believe it

Lifestyle

These are the flowers that will draw more people into viewing your house

New research finds which outdoor plants increase the chances of selling your house

Lifestyle

The most popular fashion and beauty-inspired baby names have been revealed (stock images)

The UK's most popular fashion and beauty-inspired baby names - from Chanel to Nivea

Lifestyle

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has been encouraged to use the scheme to kick start the high street

What is the high street voucher scheme and who will be entitled to £500?