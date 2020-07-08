Which restaurants are eligible for 'eat out to help out' 50 per cent vouchers and how do we claim them?

The new scheme will help the hospitality industry get back on its feet. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the Governments's new measures to help get the country back on its feet, but which restaurants, bars and cafes can we use the vouchers at?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has recently unveiled the drastic new plans the government has decided will best bring the UK's hospitality and tourism sector back up and running.

One new scheme being introduced is giving everyone in the UK vouchers for money off restaurant bills throughout the month of August on Mondays, Tuesday and Wednesdays.

Brits are excited to make the most of of the new voucher scheme. Picture: Getty

The Government's 'eat out to help out' scheme will give 50 per cent off vouchers to every single Brit and can be used at participating businesses.

For all businesses which sign up to the scheme, there will be a maximum discount of £10 a head on sit down meals, including children.

Which restaurants, bars and cafes will we be able to use the vouchers at?

Restaurants, cafes and bars will need to sign up to get themselves onboard with the scheme.

At the moment there is no full list of names, but it's expected that the vast majority of companies - big or small - will get involved.

The vouchers will be valid for all of August. Picture: Getty

Sunak said: "Businesses will need to register, and can do so through a simple website, open next Monday.

"Each week in August, businesses can then claim the money back, with the funds in their bank account within five working days."

How do we claim the discount?

As customers, we don't need to do anything as this won't be a physical voucher card or discount code.

It will just be automatically applied to meals as this scheme is valid for everyone in the UK.

As long as the place you're dining at has signed up to the Government's scheme you will get the 50 per cent off your meal.

All you need to do is visit participating restaurants, bars, pubs or cafes in August on a Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday.

The industry has been hit hard with around 80 per cent of its workers left not working as a result of lockdown restrictions, so the push for diners to head out once more has been welcomed by the industry.