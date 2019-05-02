This dream job will pay you £500 to be pampered in a spa and test infinity pools

The lucky candidate will score £125 for each day of pampering - not bad for a day's work!

If the 9 to 5 is wearing you down and you're looking for your next calling - we might have discovered the dream job.

Relaxation experts, SpaSeekers, are recruiting for a professional spa tester this summer.

You'll need to visit four different spas within the UK to test their pools, massages, food and other amenities.

Sounds too good to be true, right? Well, sort of.

Could you land the dream job? Picture: GETTY

The catch is that the dream position is only temporary, lasting from July to the end of August.

Each spa visit will include a VIP pass that allows at least one free treatment and unlimited use of the spa facilities. You'll also get to make the most of complimentary tea and coffee, before raising a toast with two glasses of champagne.

You'll receive the £500 pay at the end of summer - just in time to use it again at another spa visit.

To apply for the dream job, you'll have to share your favourite holiday snaps on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, but remember to tag SpaSeekers in your sun-soaked snaps.

READ MORE: Man sparks fury by asking Reddit if he can kick his pregnant wife out of their home