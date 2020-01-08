You can get a Toby Carvery roast dinner for only £4.29 as chain launch 40% off sale

8 January 2020, 17:11

Toby Carvery are offering the deal to users of the official Toby Carvery app
Toby Carvery are offering the deal to users of the official Toby Carvery app. Picture: Toby Carvery
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Toby Carvery customers are rejoicing as the chain cut their prices.

Toby Carvery, famous for their buffet-style roast dinners, are offering a great January deal to keep the January blues at bay.

The chain restaurants are offering their famous roast dinners with a massive 40 per cent off.

READ MORE: Poundland is selling £1 ‘standby’ engagement rings for women to pop the question this leap year

The deal, which sadly only lasts until Saturday (11th January 2020), means you can bag yourself a roast dinners for one £4.29, saving yourself a lovely £3.20.

Toby Carvery customers are rejoicing as the chain cut their prices
Toby Carvery customers are rejoicing as the chain cut their prices. Picture: Toby Carvery

Toby Carvery are offering the deal to users of the official Toby Carvery app.

Whether you're a new app user or a current one, the deal can be found in the offers section of the app.

You'll be asked to show the voucher – found in the offers section – when you pay in order to save the pennies.

The deal is also valid on king size meals and you can use up to four guests in one go.

The deal started on the 7th January and will run until Saturday the 11th – make sure you don't miss it.

READ MORE: How to eat vegan in UK chain restaurants: McDonalds, Pizza Express, Nando's, KFC and more

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The boy tragically died in 2017 (stock images)

IKEA to pay £35million to parents after their toddler son was crushed by chest of drawers
The rules mean some customers could be at risk of losing their credit card (stock images)

Credit card users who only make minimum repayments could have cards suspended
Poundland is selling engagement rings

Poundland is selling £1 ‘standby’ engagement rings for women to pop the question this leap year
Mum left furious as woman tells her it is 'illegal' to put her children in supermarket trolley

Mum left furious as woman tells her it is 'illegal' to put her children in supermarket trolley
Would you choose a 1920s-inspired name for your baby? (stock images)

The retro baby names predicted to be huge this decade - including Ruth, John and Margaret

Trending on Heart

Katie looks noticeably slimmer after leaving her role on the soap

Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn flaunts one stone weight loss since quitting soap

TV & Movies

Gary Windass is set for a dramatic storyline

Coronation Street spoilers: Gary Windass set for ‘explosive’ storyline in late night episodes

TV & Movies

Mary looks incredible after her makeover

X Factor's 'Tesco Mary' Byrne is unrecognisable after 6st weight loss

TV & Movies

The singer has overhauled her whole life

Adele's impressive weight loss inspired by Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field

Music

The villa is set is one of the world's most deadly cities

Winter Love Island villa set amidst 'rampant' gang wars that killed security boss

TV & Movies