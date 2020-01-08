You can get a Toby Carvery roast dinner for only £4.29 as chain launch 40% off sale

Toby Carvery are offering the deal to users of the official Toby Carvery app. Picture: Toby Carvery

By Alice Dear

Toby Carvery customers are rejoicing as the chain cut their prices.

Toby Carvery, famous for their buffet-style roast dinners, are offering a great January deal to keep the January blues at bay.

The chain restaurants are offering their famous roast dinners with a massive 40 per cent off.

The deal, which sadly only lasts until Saturday (11th January 2020), means you can bag yourself a roast dinners for one £4.29, saving yourself a lovely £3.20.

Toby Carvery are offering the deal to users of the official Toby Carvery app.

Whether you're a new app user or a current one, the deal can be found in the offers section of the app.

You'll be asked to show the voucher – found in the offers section – when you pay in order to save the pennies.

The deal is also valid on king size meals and you can use up to four guests in one go.

The deal started on the 7th January and will run until Saturday the 11th – make sure you don't miss it.

