How to transform your garden from drab to fab with just plants and lights

Promoted by wilko

Fia Tarrant and her son get stuck in to a gardening project at home. Picture: Fia Tarrant

Heart's Fia Tarrant was inspired to give her garden a well-deserved makeover during lockdown. Here she shares how she transformed it from a grey space to somewhere relaxing and inviting.

By Fia Tarrant

Until lockdown, my garden was only really used for the odd bit of sunbathing, and having drinks with friends - weather permitting.

At the start of April, when everyone was staying indoors, I invested in some fruit plants, excited at the thought of being able to pop outside and pick berries to have in my breakfast whenever I fancied.

However, I was left disappointed to learn that there might not be anything to harvest until next year, and my garden dreams again faded away.

But, after spending a good few months staring at it out of the window, I began to feel much more appreciative of my garden, and I knew it was time to show it a bit of love.

Calling upon the assistance of my 4-year-old son, who I affectionately call Monster, I sat down and thought about what I really wanted from our outside space.

Fia's garden had a rattan sofa in and a few plants she had bought at the start of lockdown. Picture: Fia Tarrant

I decided that I wanted it to be more colourful, be more atmospheric in the evenings, and be a relaxing place for us to enjoy our meals in the sunshine. He wanted an opportunity to get his hands muddy, so I made sure to get a packet of mixed wildflower seeds he could grow from scratch.

All the things that I used to take my garden from drab to fab came from wilko, and I was pleasantly surprised to see that they had such a great offering of different outdoor products, from plants to solar lights and dining furniture.

It meant I only needed to make one order and it was all delivered. It was a lot less stressful than having to travel to different stores, choose what I needed, and maintain social distancing measures for me and my little boy.

As soon as my order arrived, I couldn’t wait to get out in the garden - and I knew this was the start of a whole new phase for me; ‘Gardener’.

Fia chose different plants and brightly coloured pots to make her garden more inviting. Picture: Fia Tarrant

The bistro style dining set is perfect for Fia and her son, or entertaining. Picture: Fia Tarrant

Laying out the brightly hued flowers and outdoor plants with a tropical look, my garden immediately looked so much more inviting - and I hadn’t even taken them out of the box yet!

As well as the plants, I ordered several planters of different shapes, colours and sizes, and Monster loved the cute squirrel one, and I loved the striking yellow one.

The planters really brightened up the space. Picture: Fia Tarrant

Planting some gorgeous summer flowers meant that he had the chance to get his hands dirty, and he has also taken on an important new job, which he describes as “keeping them alive”.

Getting busy in the garden together was really good fun, and I loved seeing him enjoy himself and learn about nature at the same time.

The globe solar lights add a really peaceful ambience at dusk and after dark. Picture: Fia Tarrant

Her garden was immediately a lot nicer to spend time in after adding the plants and a new table and chairs. Picture: Fia Tarrant

A day of potting and planting also wore him out, so once he was in bed I was able to really appreciate all our hard work with a glass of wine outside.

Sitting at my new table and chairs underneath twinkling solar lanterns, taking in the rich colours of our new plants, was a moment of bliss.

Since then we have even started having BBQs, and I can’t wait for when friends and family can come over and enjoy our garden with us… as long as the weather stays dry!

