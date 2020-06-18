Transform your kitchen and bathroom with a simple decluttering project

Pandora used her time in lockdown to reorganise her kitchen. Picture: Pandora Christie

By Pandora Christie

Heart's Pandora Christie explains how lockdown gave her the perfect opportunity to tackle a decluttering project in her kitchen and bathroom, and thanks to products she picked up from wilko, she loves the results.

I live by myself - well with Henry, my dog - and I have really felt myself at a loose end some days after I get in from work presenting my mid-morning show on Heart.

I love my flat, it’s my first ever home and I got the keys after a lot of saving (and stress!) about seven months ago, although it still feels like we only moved in yesterday!

Lockdown has seen everyone coming up with new ways to keep themselves occupied, and I soon found there were only so many Zoom quizzes and Netflix binges I could handle. And I think Henry was exhausted from multiple daily walks!

Having to spend so much time at home was great, but it showed me that I have become a pro at making a small place feel very crowded.

Pandora felt that her kitchen was overwhelmed with 'bits and bobs'. Picture: Pandora Christie

My kitchen has to be the worst hit space. While it's gorgeous and I absolutely love it, it gets in a mess really quickly and becomes the dumping ground for all sorts of bits and bobs, especially when I've just come back from a shop.

I had a similar problem with my bathroom. To a visitor (hey, remember them?), it might seem neat, but thanks to my skill at cramming items in to any little gap I find, the shower area was cluttered with products in the built in alcoves.

Nothing had its own space - even my shampoo was living in the kitchen!

With so much time to myself during lockdown, it wasn’t long before I was scrolling through gorgeous Instagram accounts showing stunning homes that had everything neatly labelled and organised, and that’s when I decided to do a little home project of my own. Decluttering the kitchen to make it look incredible was definitely something I knew I needed to do.

Pandora used glass jars from wilko to store dried food and spices. Picture: Pandora Christie

A-list stars in America will pay thousands of dollars for a professional organiser to come to their home and declutter it, but I found I could get just as satisfying results using products available now at wilko.

Starting with the kitchen, I got a whole load of stuff to help me declutter from wilko, including jars and tiered kitchen organisers, so I can arrange my spices in a way that I can actually see/find them.

I've put my spices into matching jars, so they look great on the worktop. I'm a bit short of cupboard space, so I've used a little tiered kitchen shelf to store them on. The wilko jars have helped to make everything look neat and tidy.

You could equally put them into a cupboard and create a pantry-inspired spice collection. Writing your own cute labels and sticking them on or tying them around the top of the jar, is also a great way to make more of a feature, or if you have great handwriting, labelling the jars in a permanent or metallic marker.

Pandora made the most of her shower's inbuilt alcove with a fake orchid from wilko. Picture: Pandora Christie

A wooden caddy from wilko is a great space saver, and looks chic. Picture: Pandora Christie

Thrilled with how my kitchen came out, it was time to tackle the bathroom.

I decided to transform the alcoves from a cluttered mess into a statement feature using a cute orchid in a silver pot. It doesn’t even look fake, which is great, and also means it’s easy to look after!

For my products, I found an amazing free-standing, wooden storage unit that fits so much stuff in it. And, I can easily move it in and out of the shower when I'm using it. It has a real Scandinavian feel, and I love that everything is a lot neater now.

It's a beautiful house and with these small changes to how I store every day items, I finally feel like I am doing a good job of showing it off.

