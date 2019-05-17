Flyers can now pay to leave the middle seat free for more space

You can now pay to have the middle seat free for more space. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Tired of being squeezed in while flying economy? You can now pay extra to ensure you have a little more room.

There is no better feeling that boarding a flight to find that you are the only person booked onto your row.

You can stretch out, get some work done, or even enjoy a mid-flight nap.

While this used to be left to luck, you can now book for the seat next to you to be left free to ensure you extra room.

Irish brand Aer Lingus have just launched AerSpace, something they call the “premium travel experience”.

You can now enjoy a little more room when flying economy. Picture: Getty

READ MORE: You can now enjoy a Nando's during a flight

When flying with Aer Lingus, you can now book for the middle seat on a row to be left free for you.

Not only this, but the special booking also comes with allocated compartment space in overhead lockers, access to lounges while you’re in the airport, as well as fast-track and priority boarding.

However, the tickets will cost you around three times the price of a normal fare.

The brand said of the launch: “Designed with guests’ needs in mind, AerSpace is a unique offering in Europe.

The tickets are said to cost around three times the price of a normal ticket. Picture: Getty

“It promises a seamless travel experience catering for those who require more space and comfort whether it be for business or leisure.”

Director of network revenue and loyalty at Aer Lingus, Susanne Carberry, said: “We are thrilled to introduce a new fare option which gives greater comfort and convenience to our guests.”

You will be able to take advantage of these special bookings from September 1st.