Canary Islands, Mykonos, Denmark and Maldives taken off UK quarantine list

23 October 2020, 11:15

People returning to the UK from the Canary Islands, Mykonos, Denmark and Maldives will not need to quarantine
People returning to the UK from the Canary Islands, Mykonos, Denmark and Maldives will not need to quarantine. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

There's some hope for holidaymakers as the Transport Secretary announced changes to the travel corridor list this week.

The Transport Secretary announced on Thursday evening the Canary Islands, Mykonos, Denmark and Maldives had been taken off the the UK quarantine list.

From 4am on Sunday October 25, people returning from these countries to Britain are not required to quarantine for 14 days.

READ MORE: Coronavirus cases soar in four new areas as rates fall in hotspots

The Travel Secretary announced changes to the UK's travel corridor list this week
The Travel Secretary announced changes to the UK's travel corridor list this week. Picture: Getty

Grant Shapps shared on Twitter: "Following an assessment of the latest data, the Canaries, the Maldives, Denmark and Mykonos have been ADDED to the #TravelCorridors list.

"From 4am on Sunday 25th Oct, you will no longer need to self-isolate if you arrive from those destinations."

While Denmark may be back on the travel corridor list, the country has its own rules when it comes to Brits visiting.

At the moment, the UK is 'banned' from Denmark, unless there is a 'worthy' purpose to enter the country.

Foreign Office advice states that people wishing to visit Denmark must apply to travel, and must have a good reason for their trip.

Brits can now visit the Maldives without needing to quarantine
Brits can now visit the Maldives without needing to quarantine. Picture: Getty

In other travel news, Liechtenstein has been added to the UK quarantine list, after the country saw a jump in COVID-19 cases.

Their infection rate rose from 65.1 to 244.9 cases per 100,000 in the last week alone.

Grant Shapps explained: "The latest data indicates we need to remove Liechtenstein from the Travel Corridors list.

"From 4am on Sunday the 25th October, you will need to self-isolate if you arrive from there."

READ NOW: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils extra £2,100 grants for struggling bars and restaurants in Tier 2 lockdown

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The mum has been getting odd reactions when she tells people her twins are called Charlie and Lola

Mum wants to change twin babies' names from Charlie and Lola after getting 'awkward reactions'
A parenting expert has said 'there needs to be boundaries' when tickling children

Mum brands tickling children 'harmful' as parenting expert says 'there should be boundaries'
Martin Lewis has revealed how those working from home can get £125

Martin Lewis explains how workers who have been shielding can claim £125
Tiggywinkles has issued a warning over littering

Wildlife hospital issue urgent warning over the dangers of littering for ‘dwindling’ hedgehog population

Trending on Heart

Mo Gilligan is appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox

Who is comedian Mo Gilligan and what is his Instagram? Find out everything about the Celebrity Gogglebox star

TV & Movies

Babatunde Aleshe is starring on Celebrity Gogglebox

Who is Babatunde Aleshe and how old is he? Everything you need to know about the Celebrity Gogglebox star

TV & Movies

How much do Celebrity Gogglebox stars get paid?

How much do the Celebrity Gogglebox stars get paid?

TV & Movies

Are the Celebrity Gogglebox stars breaking lockdown?

Are Celebrity Gogglebox stars breaking the lockdown rules?

TV & Movies

Celebrity Gogglebox is back on our screens

Celebrity Gogglebox line up: All the stars taking part in the new show

Gogglebox

Habiba Ahmed left EastEnders suddenly on Thursday

EastEnders viewers confused over Habiba Ahmed's unexpected exit

TV & Movies