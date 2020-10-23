Coronavirus cases soar in four new areas as rates fall in hotspots

Hotspot Liverpool has seen a fall in cases. Picture: PA

Covid-19 cases are rising in Blackburn and Darwin, Rossendale, Rochdale and Salford, according the Public Health England.

New data has shown that coronavirus cases are rising in four new areas, while falling in three hotspots.

Blackburn and Darwin, Rossendale, Rochdale and Salford have all seen sharp rises in cases in the week up to last Sunday (18 October), the most recent data available.

Blackburn with Darwen has seen its rate rise from 446.2 per 100,000 (in the week to October 11) people to 575.8 (in the week to 18 October).

Salford has gone from 390.2 to 493.8, Rochdale 429.8 to 503.6, and Rossendale 324.6 to 535.8 per 100,000.

Liverpool is currently in lockdown tier 3. Picture: PA

The Public Health England data also shows that cases in hotspots Knowsley, Nottingham and Liverpool have all seen a week-on-week fall in cases.

Knowsley - which currently has the highest rate in England - has seen 1000 new cases (662.9 per 100,000), down from 1057 (700.6 per 100,000) the previous week.

Nottingham has seen 2031 new cases (610.1 per 100,000) and Liverpool 2,901 (582.5 per 100,000). These are down from 3085 (926.7 per 100,000) and 3393 (681.1 per 100,000) respectively.

The full data is below, as reported by the Mirror.

The figures show rate of new cases in the seven days up to October 18 and the number (in brackets) of new cases recorded during this time. The second two numbers show the rate of new cases in the previous seven days to October 11 and the number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in that period.

Knowsley 662.9 (1000), 700.6 (1057)

Nottingham 610.1 (2031), 926.7 (3085)

Liverpool 582.5 (2901), 681.1 (3392)

Blackburn with Darwen 575.8 (862), 446.2 (668)

Rossendale 535.8 (383), 324.6 (232)

Rochdale 503.6 (1120), 429.8 (956)

Salford 493.8 (1278), 390.2 (1010)

Burnley 482.5 (429), 607.3 (540)

Oldham 467.3 (1108), 382.5 (907)

Wigan 459.7 (1511), 407.7 (1340)

Barnsley 454.5 (1122), 279.9 (691)

West Lancashire 451.4 (516), 466.3 (533)

Bolton 441.3 (1269), 335.2 (964)

Sefton 437.8 (1210), 477.2 (1319)

Manchester 437.2 (2417), 474.3 (2622)

St. Helens 436.4 (788), 444.1 (802)

Bury 430.9 (823), 390.6 (746)

Ribble Valley 427.0 (260), 297.3 (181)

Blackpool 420.2 (586), 288.3 (402)

Pendle 419.1 (386), 473.3 (436)

Sheffield 417.4 (2441), 455.2 (2662)

Bradford 394.6 (2130), 335.3 (1810)

Leeds 393.0 (3117), 394.5 (3129)

