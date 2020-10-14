What are the tier 3 lockdown restrictions and what areas are in them?

Liverpool is currently in lockdown tier three. Picture: PA

A three tier lockdown system has been introduced in England - here's your need-to-know on the 'very high' tier three level.

Earlier this week, the UK government introduced a traffic light three tier system to simplify lockdown measures in England.

The new model of 'Local Covid Alert Levels' in England intends to simplify the lockdown rules in the country, and will see different areas placed into different categories depending on the infection rate.

The new levels are medium (tier one), high (tier two), and very high (tier three).

Here's your need-to-know on the rules for tier three.

Boris Johnson announced the tiered lockdown system earlier this week. Picture: PA

What are the lockdown tier three rules?

Tier three areas are places with very high level of infections. The government sets a baseline for measures in these areas, and the rest are decided after consultation with local authorities.

The baseline measures are as follows:

- Pubs and bars must close, but will be allowed to remain open if they can operate under restaurant conditions - and only serve alcohol with substantial meals.

- Wedding receptions will not be allowed.

- The public cannot meet with anyone outside their household or support bubble, either indoors or outdoors. The rule of six applies in open spaces such as parks and beaches.

- The public should also avoid travelling outside, or entering in, the 'very high' risk area, except for things like work, education, youth services, or to meet caring responsibilities.

- People should also avoid staying overnight in other parts of the UK if they live in a 'very high' area. They should also avoid staying in such an area if they live elsewhere.

What areas in the UK are in tier three?

Areas of Liverpool will be operating under tier three. Picture: PA

From Wednesday, the following areas in the Liverpool City Region will be placed into tier three.

Liverpool

Knowsley

Wirral

St Helens

Sefton

Halton

