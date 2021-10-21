Exclusive

Careys Manor & SenSpa: The post-lockdown getaway we all need

Careys Manor & SenSpa is the break we all need from reality. Picture: PH

By Alice Dear

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Because we all need (and deserve) a little pampering.

After a year and a bit of multiple lockdowns, endless Covid-19 announcements and Friday night drinks over FaceTime, we all need a little time to adjust and reflect on what we've all been through and how we return to 'normal'.

And with travel restrictions still in place, many people are turning to the UK for a break, and in the process discovering how much it has to offer.

To us, there's no better way to unwind than with a spa break – which brings us to Careys Manor & SenSpa, located in the New Forest.

Home to the award-winning SenSpa, 77 beautiful bedrooms and suites and three restaurants, there's nothing this quaint and rustic escape doesn't have.

Careys Manor is surrounded by gorgeous greenery and gardens, perfect for anyone looking to unwind. Picture: PH

The Spa & Treatments

Careys Manor's SenSpa is a world class Thai spa which focuses on holistic wellness, offering a number of treatments and hydrotherapy facilities.

There's loads to try in the spa area, including the hydrotherapy pool, the thermal rooms, the relaxation room, the ice room and more.

Leisure facilities also accessible to visitors at the Manor include a 14m UV swimming pool, a sauna and steam room, a jacuzzi and a fitness suite.

There's loads to try in the spa area, including the hydrotherapy pool, the thermal rooms, the relaxation room, the ice room and more. Picture: PH

The signature treatments available include:

Sen Fusion Massage

Sen Harmony Face & Body Treatment

Traditional Thai Massage

Sen Vitalising Massage

But there are so many other treatments to choose from including facials as well as treatments for recharging and refreshing the mind and body.

Careys Manor's SenSpa is a world class Thai spa which focuses on holistic wellness. Picture: PH

The Rooms & Suites

Careys Manor is home to 77 beautiful rooms and suites, all uniquely decorated to bring the forest indoors while also incorporating home comforts.

The garden rooms are perfect for people looking to immerse themselves in nature, while the manor rooms give visitors the chance to sleep in the 18th century Manor House.

There are also four suites available for booking, including the Four Poster Manor Suite, the Roof Terrace Suite, the Manor Suite and the Rosewood Suite.

No matter which type of room you choose, you're guaranteed a great night sleep in the warm and cosy surroundings.

Careys Manor Hotel is home to 77 beautiful rooms and suites. Picture: PH

Dining

One of the best things around Careys Manor is that everything you need is just a stroll down the corridor, including delicious food.

In total, the manor has three restaurants, which means you have a huge choice of dining options.

At Cambium, you'll be treated to excellent service as you enjoy classic dishes from a modern British menu.

At the Zen Garden restaurant, you can experience incredible Thai food, cooked for you by Thai chefs using authentic flavours.

Finally, there is Le Blaireau, a French restaurant where you can immerse yourself in food and drink from the region.

In total, the manor has three restaurants. Picture: PH

What we loved:

The selection of things to do in the SenSpa

Impeccable service from all staff from reception to the SenSpa to the restaurants

The beautiful gardens and surroundings

24 hour room service

Tea & Coffee making facilities in each room

Bathrobes (which you can wear down to the spa)

Warm and cosy environment

For more information and to book your own getaway to Careys Manor & SenSpa, click here.