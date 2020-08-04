Has Drayton Manor gone into administration?

Drayton Manor has gone into administration. Picture: PA/Drayton Manor-Instagram

By Alice Dear

Drayton Manor has faced a difficult year following Storm Dennis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drayton Manor in Tamworth has been run by three generations of the Bryan family since it opened in 1950.

However, this week it was announced the theme park and zoo had gone into administration.

This comes after flooding due to Storm Dennis forced the park to close early in the year, before the coronavirus pandemic stopped them from reopening in March as planned.

Drayton Manor has now been bought by the Looping Group, here's everything we know:

Has Drayton Manor gone into administration?

Yes, Drayton Manor went into administration this week.

This comes after the park faced "exceptionally challenging conditions" throughout the year, according to Mike Denny from administrators PwC.

Has Drayton Manor been sold?

Yes, Drayton Manor has been sold to Looping Group, a company that runs attractions across the UK and Europe.

The buy-out has helped save 600 jobs across the brand.

The Looping Group have said that the park and the facilities will continue running as usual.

