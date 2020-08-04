Has Drayton Manor gone into administration?

4 August 2020, 14:17

Drayton Manor has gone into administration
Drayton Manor has gone into administration. Picture: PA/Drayton Manor-Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Drayton Manor has faced a difficult year following Storm Dennis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drayton Manor in Tamworth has been run by three generations of the Bryan family since it opened in 1950.

However, this week it was announced the theme park and zoo had gone into administration.

This comes after flooding due to Storm Dennis forced the park to close early in the year, before the coronavirus pandemic stopped them from reopening in March as planned.

Drayton Manor has now been bought by the Looping Group, here's everything we know:

Has Drayton Manor gone into administration?

Yes, Drayton Manor went into administration this week.

This comes after the park faced "exceptionally challenging conditions" throughout the year, according to Mike Denny from administrators PwC.

Has Drayton Manor been sold?

Yes, Drayton Manor has been sold to Looping Group, a company that runs attractions across the UK and Europe.

The buy-out has helped save 600 jobs across the brand.

The Looping Group have said that the park and the facilities will continue running as usual.

READ NOW: Full list of chain restaurants on Eat Out To Help out

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Eat Out To Help Out launched on August 3

Does Eat Out To Help Out apply to Deliveroo, Just Eat and other takeaways?
Schools returning could risk a second peak of coronavirus

Reopening schools in September ‘risks second coronavirus wave twice as big as first’, study claims
The Met Office has put out a weather warning

UK weather: Met Office issue Level 2 health warning ahead of 36C heatwave this week
All the chain restaurants participating in Eat Out To Help Out

Full list of chain restaurants on Eat Out To Help out: Nando's Wagamama and more
The first week of August looks set to be a scorcher (stock images)

Brits to bask in 36C again this week as heatwave continues

Trending on Heart

Tatto Fixers was filmed in Hackney

Where is the Tattoo Fixers shop? London location revealed

TV & Movies

Sketch is one of the Tattoo Artists on Tattoo Fixers

Who is Sketch from Tattoo Fixers, how old is he and is he married?

Celebrities

Paul has been linked to US singer Phoebe Bridgers

Does The Deceived star Paul Mescal have a girlfriend and is he dating Phoebe Bridgers?

Celebrities

Money Heist's Nairobi is played by Alba Flores

Who plays Nairobi in Money Heist, how old is she and what else has Alba Flores been in?

TV & Movies

Linda spoke out on GMB

Linda Nolan bravely speaks of 'traumatic' double cancer diagnosis in heartbreaking GMB interview

TV & Movies

Line of Duty is back for season 6

Line of Duty season 6: When will the new series air, who is in the cast and is there a trailer?

TV & Movies